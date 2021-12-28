xQc's Twitch chat collectively bets over 1 billion channel points during streamer vs viewers Mario Kart races

Twitch star Felix "xQc" Lengyel is known for breaking records on the platform, and with the help of his community, he recently compiled the single largest bet on Twitch, with over a billion channel points wagered by his fans.

During a recent stream, xQc pushed for a new record with his community while he played Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch, and boy did they deliver quickly.

xQc urges fans to bet channel points, and they respond with a billion of them on a single bet

During a recent stream, xQc tried his hands at Nintendo Switch's highest-selling title in Mario Kart 8.

After winning his first race with the medium character Ludwig, Felix had a plan to create the single largest bet with his Twitch chat.

"Chat, let's make the record for the most points voted on one gamba ever on Earth."

He then provided some instructions to the fans who didn't know how to wager their channel points using Twitch's popular feature, Predictions. The bet for his next race revolved around whether or not he would finish in the top 3, and he wanted many of them to go all-in with their points.

"If you go all in, you're a f***ing chad, warlord, gamer insane."

Before the second race even started, the bet had amassed 500 million channel points. This prediction easily beat the previous record held by him.

However, xQc's community wasn't happy with that, as they tried for more in the next race.

After winning his next race, the Twitch star realized he was close to a billion channel points in the wager. He then urged fans to go all-in now because they were very close. His community went on to fulfill his demands as the wager involved so many bets that it had garnered over a billion channel points, which shocked xQc quite a bit.

"Chat, that's got to be the most points ever, right? That has to be it, right? That's got to be some sort of record, for sure?"

Just like that, it seems like the Twitch icon has broken another record. A few million on a single bet sounds a lot, but xQc has done the unthinkable again, with his fans now betting with over a billion channel points. It seems like this record won't ever be broken again.

