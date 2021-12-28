xQc reveals streamers must go through "reform therapy" before being unbanned

Twitch streamer xQc recently revealed some rather interesting details about being a streamer on the platform, especially if they have fallen into trouble that has resulted in a ban or long suspension.

The popular streamer explained that some creators like him have gone through "reform therapy".

xQc admits to attending "streamer therapy" with Twitch's Head of Creator Development

During a recent stream, xQc reacted to a Twitter thread regarding content creators on the platform watching old episodes of reality TV shows like MasterChef on their channel.

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage Random question with no real context:



Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff? Random question with no real context:Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff?

For the past few weeks, shows like MasterChef have been a major meta on Just Chatting streams. Content creators like xQc and HasanAbi have made a killing by reacting to them on their stream.

The thread spoke about the possibility of streamers getting into DMCA trouble from people who hold the licenses to the show. Many streamers have fallen prey to license holders for playing certain music on their streams. So it shouldn't be far fetched for creators like HasanAbi and xQc to land in trouble for watching MasterChef on stream.

These points were echoed in a Twitter thread by none other than Marcus Graham, whose more commonly known to Twitch fans as djWheat. Graham has been Twitch's Head of Creator Development for the past few years, and it seems like he believes these creators might get into trouble soon.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own. @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own.

While reacting to djWheat's tweet, xQc had some nice things to say about him, and revealed that he had been part of a "streamer therapy" session with djWheat.

"Back in the day when I got banned, Twitch said that as part of me being unbanned… I had to get like a streamer therapy type of thing.”

He further explained:

"I had to agree to one session or couple of sessions of streamer reform therapy, and this was my therapist."

xQc further noted that the session involved a discussion where he and djWheat spoke about the issues that led to his ban.

"He was nice though, it was like a 'Oh, you understand like why you were banned and why is that bad' type of discussion. It was like an hour and a half long. It was a super anonymous type thing."

Also Read Article Continues below

With Twitch trying to curb many of its problems with creators, it makes sense that djWheat has needed to provide "therapy sessions" to streamers like xQc. With the way the platform has handed out bans recently, xQc might not be the only popular content creator who was part of such meetings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish