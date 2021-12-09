“It was all girls’ names”: xQc reveals amusing details about HasanAbi’s secret texts

Felix "xQc" Lengyel hilariously exposed fellow Twitch streamer HasanAbi after he revealed the contents of the chats on his phone.

The popular Canadian content creator mentioned that the American streamer had a ton of girls on his chat, and he found out about it during their recent meeting in Los Angeles.

"Back to back to back": xQc reveals HasanAbi's messages are all from girls

During a recent stream, xQc reacted to a clip of HasanAbi commenting on a video of Destiny meeting with his friends. While watching the clip, Felix joked that Hasan was lonely.

However, he immediately refuted his statement, and shared some juicy details that proved otherwise. Felix stated that he found some interesting stuff on Hasan's phone when they met at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

"When we were at Universal, I was looking for his phone. He was getting a text or something. I look, and his text, you know y'all have your phones, right? And you probably have your mom or profile picture of your dad, and your brother or s*** like that? M********* had all blank profile pictures with initials, and it was all girls' names back to back to back to back."

xQc cut himself off when he tried to say that HasanAbi was multi-tasking by talking to many girls at the same time. With the clip available online, it's very likely that HasanAbi will address the "allegations" about him dating in a stream soon.

Adept reveals first ever photo with xQc taken fours year ago

Speaking about dating, xQc has it all, thanks to his long-term relationship with Twitch streamer Adept. Fans believe them to be one of the most adorable couples on the platform, and their cuteness meter increased again when the latter shared their first ever photo.

adept. @adeptthebest Took this picture with my iFruit phone sorry for the bad quality BUT I didn’t even realize until we got to this building- 12/6/2017 is the first day @xQc and I met in person and we returned today 12/6/2021 by complete chance 🥰✨ Took this picture with my iFruit phone sorry for the bad quality BUT I didn’t even realize until we got to this building- 12/6/2017 is the first day @xQc and I met in person and we returned today 12/6/2021 by complete chance 🥰✨ https://t.co/zOLKDA2U2N

Adept further revealed in her tweet that they took this photo when they met for the first time four years ago. She also noted that the photo is nostalgic as the two recently found themselves in the same place.

Fans gushed over the odds of them being in the same place four years later, and it's no secret that Twitter went into a frenzy with this heart-warming photo.

