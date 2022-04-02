Andrew Garfield recreates Will Smith Oscars slap in hilarious viral video

Following the controversial incident of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke at Oscars 2022, Andrew Garfield’s recreation of the slap has gone viral. While the controversial slap occurred on the March 27 live telecast of the program, the video of Garfield’s recreation of the slap was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, March 31.

Although the original video was shot by Jameson Bedonie for Splash News, it appears to have been first posted by the unCrazed YouTube channel on March 31. As of publishing, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views within a day.

However, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s recreation of the slap was not the only viral moment featuring him at the 2022 Oscars. As per screengrabs of the telecast, which were posted online, it seems that the actor was busy texting at the event. Some fans deduced that Garfield might have been checking online reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock or might have been texting his friends or family about it.

Andrew Garfield’s viral recreation of Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars 2022

In the video, Andrew Garfield is spotted coming out of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The clip showcased the actor greeting two women, who some fans pegged to be the elder Haim sisters, Danielle and Este. The two attended the event as their younger sibling Alana Haim was the star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which was nominated in the Best Picture category.

As per Andrew Garfield's lip movement in the video, he seemingly said, "Why the f**ck would Will do that?" as he mimicked Smith’s reaction to the two women. Garfield also seemed to have made additional references to Smith’s controversial use of profanities at the live event. In the video, the 38-year-old star mockingly slapped his palm in a clapping fashion as he reminisced about the incident that happened during the event.

The YouTube video was abruptly cut off as the Los Angeles native appeared to embrace the two women.

Fans react to Andrew Garfield’s hilarious recreation of Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Meanwhile, Garfield's fans on Twitter expressed their appreciation for his relatable reenactment and excitement over the incident.

As the video raked in over a million views and over 1,300 comments, many social media pages have reposted the clip, which received further reactions.

A YouTube user, @MiMoMiMo, pointed out that Garfield’s Oscar nominations coincided with some controversies at the Academy Awards.

The comment holds merit as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences infamously goofed up the Best Picture announcement at the 2017 event. In the same year, at the Oscars, Garfield was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge.

Andrew Garfield had another viral moment at the 2017 Golden Globes when he shared a kiss with Ryan Reynolds. The two Hollywood stars briefly kissed in the background, as Ryan Gosling went on stage to collect his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Furthermore, Garfield showcased similar affection with his former roommate Jamie Dornan at the 2022 Oscars. These instances prove that the tick, tick...BOOM! star's spontaneous and charming actions always manage to appeal to his fans.

