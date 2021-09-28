Who is Alana Haim? All about the Grammy-nominated artist, set to make her acting debut in Licorice Pizza 

On September 27, Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film Licorice Pizza dropped its first trailer. The movie stars Bradley Cooper and Alana Haim of Haim band fame. Licorice Pizza is presented as a coming-of-age drama with late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's 18-year old son Cooper Hoffman in the lead role.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly playing real-life American film producer Jon Peters, who meets young budding actor Gary Valentine (portrayed by Cooper Hoffman). Alana Haim is potentially playing Gary's first love, Alana Kane.

The cast also includes other big names like Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, and Maya Rudolph. The film is expected to be released near the Holidays or early next year.

Alana Haim founded the pop-rock band named Haim in 2007

Alana Haim with Taylor Swift (Image via Christopher Polk/WireImage)

Alana Haim (aka Alana Mychal Haim) was born in San Fernando Valley, California, on December 15, 1991. Along with her two elder sisters - Este (35) and Danielle (32), Alana founded the pop-rock band named Haim in 2007.

The Haim sisters belong to a Jewish family and were raised by their parents - father Mordechai Haim (former Israeli-footballer) and mother Donna, who had extensive musical experience. Both parents made their musical influences on the Haim sisters.

The 29-year old Alana Haim serves as Haim's lead guitarist. However, she can also play keyboards and percussion. All three sisters are also vocalists for the band, with Danielle being the lead vocalist.

The band has opened for Taylor Swift in some select venues for The 1989 World Tour. Alana Haim and her sisters are also friends with the "Evermore" singer. Haim has collaborated with Taylor Swift on her song "no body, no crime" in Taylor's 2020 album Evermore. Furthermore, in return, Swift was also featured in their song "Gasoline." Haim has also collaborated with Calvin Harris on a song named "Pray to God."

The band has also opened for Rihanna, Mumford and Sons, and Florence and the Machine. They have headlined four touring concerts, including One More Haim Tour in 2021. Haim has had three studio albums since their debut, with their last album being the Women in Music Pt. III, which was released in 2020.

In a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Haim guitarist Alana Haim stated,

"When people call us a girl band, I take it as an insult – being a girl in a band shouldn't be a thing."

Also Read

Furthermore, Alana Haim joined her sisters Este and Danielle in the 2015 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Los Angeles runway show, which Anna Wintour hosted.

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza will be Alana Haim's feature film debut. She previously appeared in a brief role in Rostam Batmanglij's short film, Rostam: From the Back of a Cab (2021).

Edited by Prem Deshpande