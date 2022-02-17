×
Ryan Reynolds interview clip goes viral as fans speculate actor is lying about Deadpool cameo in 'Multiverse of Madness'

Fans speculate Deadpool's presence in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Feature

Fans have claimed to have seen Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the trailer for the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though the actor has verbally denied his presence in the upcoming Marvel film, fans were quick to compare it to the same scenario as that of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds denies being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The film's trailer has been released recently, and it has left fans ecstatic. The trailer for Sam Raimi's directorial debut teased Sir Patrick Stewart's entrance as Professor X, as well as a mysterious Captain Marvel-esque persona that fans couldn't decide was Monica Rambeau or Tom Cruise's Iron Man variation.

A few fans claimed to have seen Mr Fantastic, Reed Richards in the trailer as well.

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 https://t.co/ySa1RHnnYN

Aside from the cameos stated above, there are speculations that Reynolds' fan-favorite character Deadpool may make his MCU debut with the upcoming movie.

However, according to the actor, there is no truth behind these rumors. He was approached by Variety about his suspected cameo as Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2 while promoting his forthcoming Netflix feature The Adam Project. He said:

“I guess I am really not supposed to say anything about that, but I am really not in the movie.”

When the interviewer suggested that Reynolds could be lying, Reynolds responded:

“I could be an unreliable narrator but I promise I am not in the movie.”

The Internet's reactions to Ryan Reynold's claim

Reynolds' statement quickly went viral on social media, prompting many fans to call him a liar.

Many fans compared him to Andrew Garfield, who disputed his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home on many occasions before the film's release. Fans wrote:

@CultureCrave @Variety here we go again guys Andrew Garfield 2.0 https://t.co/zSfAizp5eV
Comic Adventures! So Ryan Reynolds had a Interview with Variety, talking about The Adam Project , on Netflix and was ask about being in the Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness movie.He denied it, but wasn't convincing!😎👍#drstrange #MultiverseOfMadness #Deadpool #RyanReynolds https://t.co/CKlqQ1EyF8
@CultureCrave @Variety bro's trying to pull an andrew garfield
@CultureCrave @Variety Well let's not forget about Andrew Garfield every time he was asked about NWH. Not believing a word

While many fans didn't believe a word he said in the interview with Variety, they were quick to point out that this was the perfect movie to introduce Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans teasing Ryan's reaction on Twitter has led to an array of memes doing the rounds. Some have even pointed to him reportedly being visible in the poster of Doctor Strange 2.

Ryan Reynolds is a bad liar just look at his face #MultiverseOfMadness https://t.co/baiVBMiZ00
@CultureCrave @Variety https://t.co/Ucz9KQmGwi
Almost like he can’t act 😂 #DoctorStrange #RyanReynolds #Deadpool twitter.com/marvelmultive/…
@CultureCrave @Variety Thanks to the No Way Home press tour and Andrew Garfield, I can't believe a single word Ryan Reynolds says here. I also can't think of a better movie to bring Deadpool to the MCU than Doctor Strange 2.
@CultureCrave @Variety Yeah sureHe’s literally on the poster bro https://t.co/wzv4cw6SIP
@CultureCrave @Variety There’s just NO reason to even believe anything anyone says about the MCU anymore. It’s just procedure to lie about it by this point 😂😂

Fans have also pointed out that while Renolds has denied his absence from Doctor Strange 2, he hasn't said the same regarding his character in Deadpool. Some also mused that he could well be present in the post-credit scenes of the movie.

@CultureCrave @Variety Not in the movie, but what about the Post or End credit scenes? https://t.co/fbFd6Sz1X3

Meanwhile, an unfinished VFX image from the film's trailer has surfaced on the internet. The figure in the hazy image appears to be Deadpool.

RUMOR: Leaked unfinished VFX image of what appears to be Deadpool, In high-tech containment. #MultiverseOfMadness https://t.co/j3SLF0e2eC

Elizabeth Olsen is also a part of the movie; she plays Wanda and her story takes place after the Marvel series WandaVision.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

