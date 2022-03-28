Ricky Gervais' brutal Golden Globes Roast of Hollywood resurfaces online in aftermath of Will Smith x Chris Rock slapping incident

After Chris Rock and Will Smith's controversial altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, former Oscars host Ricky Gervais found himself in the conversation of viewers. Following the event at the 2022 Oscars, The Office (UK) star took to Twitter to share his take on the incident.

Meanwhile, multiple Oscars 2022 viewers pointed to the English comedian's time as the Golden Globes host, where he outright roasted Hollywood celebrities. Some tweets pointed out that no such conflict happened when Gervais told brutal jokes about many while hosting the show.

As Gervais got pulled into the debate over Rock and Smith's conflict, the British television icon shared a bit from 'The Office (UK)' about alopecia. This was an apparent dig at the incident, which occurred with Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

How does Ricky Gervais fit into the conversation of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022?

Ricky Gervais @rickygervais @Clark1995Clark I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given." @Clark1995Clark I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given."

The 60-year-old comedian and actor is best known for his quirky remarks at award shows and as the British counterpart of Michael Scott in 'The Office (UK).' Gervais had previously hosted the 67th, 68th, 69th, 73rd and 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, as well as in 2020, respectively.

During his hosting, Ricky Gervais' monologues included brutal roasts of celebrities present during the events. However, most of them have not caused a physical assault between the comedian and his jokes' targets.

Throughout the years, Gervais has been known to make controversial jokes at other celebrities' expense. At the 2016 Golden Globes, the comedian targeted his jokes towards Caitlyn Jenner's transition into a trans woman.

Ricky Gervais joked about being nice at the event, saying he had changed. The comedian quickly quipped that he had not changed "as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously — now Caitlyn."

He added:

"What a year she's had. She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn't do a lot for women drivers, but you can't have everything, can you?"

At the time, Ricky Gervais received a lot of flak over the joke and was accused of being transphobic. Similarly, in 2010, Gervais took a dig at Angelina Jolie's international adoption of her children and said:

"You could be a little Asian child with no possessions and no money. But you could see a picture of Angelina Jolie, and you'd think, 'Mummy!'"

Netizens on Twitter dragged Gervais into the conversation

Recollecting moments like the aforementioned ones, numerous tweets pointed out that Ricky Gervais never faced such an extreme reaction to his jokes as Chris Rock did on Sunday, March 27.

Dr. Jason Johnson @DrJasonJohnson

#Oscar No way Will Smith does that to a white comedian. A Bill Burr or Ricky Gervais. He wouldn't have even been able to reach the stage. He definitely would've been asked to leave afterwards. And both of those comedians would be just as likely to make that joke. No way Will Smith does that to a white comedian. A Bill Burr or Ricky Gervais. He wouldn't have even been able to reach the stage. He definitely would've been asked to leave afterwards. And both of those comedians would be just as likely to make that joke. #Oscar

Ashish Chanchlani @ashchanchlani Ricky gervais after watching oscars today : Ricky gervais after watching oscars today : https://t.co/3xHpYgvLqo

PURE TITANIUM @titanium_miss Ricky Gervais offered to host the Oscars tonight for free. I wonder why Hollywood didn’t take him up on it! 🤔 Ricky Gervais offered to host the Oscars tonight for free. I wonder why Hollywood didn’t take him up on it! 🤔 https://t.co/hNhUoJKaQq

Skye Shead @skye_shead #teamChrisRock Imagine assaulting someone for doing their literal job which is to tell jokes. All that for what, a tame joke at that. Clown shit. If will smith was bold enough to do that on national TV imagine behind closed doors. Insert profound @rickygervais quote here #Oscar Imagine assaulting someone for doing their literal job which is to tell jokes. All that for what, a tame joke at that. Clown shit. If will smith was bold enough to do that on national TV imagine behind closed doors. Insert profound @rickygervais quote here #Oscar #teamChrisRock https://t.co/9eXPxqkh80

Tailosive Tech @TailosiveTech Imagine if Tim Cook went up and slapped Ricky Gervais roasting him at the Oscars Imagine if Tim Cook went up and slapped Ricky Gervais roasting him at the Oscars https://t.co/bXRUtMydjW

Cheems10 チーズ @BaalDrogo Ricky Gervais if he had hosted todays oscars in front of Will Smith Ricky Gervais if he had hosted todays oscars in front of Will Smith https://t.co/V3YsIYboDU

Laura Jane Grace @LauraJaneGrace Next Oscars I want to see Tom Hanks punch Ricky Gervais Next Oscars I want to see Tom Hanks punch Ricky Gervais

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge If they ever get Ricky Gervais hosting the Oscar's he's going to need a World Class back 4 to protect him. If they ever get Ricky Gervais hosting the Oscar's he's going to need a World Class back 4 to protect him.

TarquinVasDeferens @TarquinVas

#Oscars Not having Ricky Gervais host the Oscars this year is a real slap in the face. #Oscars 2022 Not having Ricky Gervais host the Oscars this year is a real slap in the face.#Oscars #Oscars2022

We’ll Never Die 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪 @glazerscashcow



Ultimately, it’s a bloody joke.



would have left the Emmys in a wheelchair if everyone took his jokes seriously What Will Smith did was over the top, if he has a problem approach Chris Rock after the show.Ultimately, it’s a bloody joke. @rickygervais would have left the Emmys in a wheelchair if everyone took his jokes seriously #Oscars What Will Smith did was over the top, if he has a problem approach Chris Rock after the show. Ultimately, it’s a bloody joke. @rickygervais would have left the Emmys in a wheelchair if everyone took his jokes seriously #Oscars https://t.co/7f9LSxfbsh

JayJay @JayJay91341991

Will Smith is an attention seeking narcissist and his temper tantrum was that of a five year old. Embarrassing. Will Smith is an absolute grub. Didn’t see people running up and punching Ricky Gervais in the face when he was roasting them at the Oscars.Will Smith is an attention seeking narcissist and his temper tantrum was that of a five year old. Embarrassing. #Oscars Will Smith is an absolute grub. Didn’t see people running up and punching Ricky Gervais in the face when he was roasting them at the Oscars. Will Smith is an attention seeking narcissist and his temper tantrum was that of a five year old. Embarrassing. #Oscars

Existential Comics @existentialcoms The person who really comes out looking bad in this Will Smith situation is Ricky Gervais. That dude tried to be as edgy as possible at the Oscars for years and never managed to get a single person to slap him.



Loser. The person who really comes out looking bad in this Will Smith situation is Ricky Gervais. That dude tried to be as edgy as possible at the Oscars for years and never managed to get a single person to slap him.Loser.

Laura Shortridge-Scott 💙 @DiscordianKitty I think it's very funny that Ricky Gervais is trending because people are realizing you can slap the Oscar host I think it's very funny that Ricky Gervais is trending because people are realizing you can slap the Oscar host

𝗝𝗔𝗬𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗭𝗜 @jaykoozi

#willsmithslapschrisrock #academyawards Chris Rock got clapped by Will Smith for a harmless joke at the Oscars. Some say that he "deserved" it, but by that logic Ricky Gervais should be hanged by now. Chris definitely has my respect for being patient against Will's overreaction. Chris Rock got clapped by Will Smith for a harmless joke at the Oscars. Some say that he "deserved" it, but by that logic Ricky Gervais should be hanged by now. Chris definitely has my respect for being patient against Will's overreaction. #willsmithslapschrisrock #academyawards https://t.co/piBm3d4RKC

Meanwhile, his other followers tweeted in favor of the comedian and wished that they could see his response as the host in these situations.

Edited by R. Elahi