Ricky Gervais' brutal Golden Globes Roast of Hollywood resurfaces online in aftermath of Will Smith x Chris Rock slapping incident

After Chris Rock and Will Smith's controversial altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, former Oscars host Ricky Gervais found himself in the conversation of viewers. Following the event at the 2022 Oscars, The Office (UK) star took to Twitter to share his take on the incident.
Meanwhile, multiple Oscars 2022 viewers pointed to the English comedian's time as the Golden Globes host, where he outright roasted Hollywood celebrities. Some tweets pointed out that no such conflict happened when Gervais told brutal jokes about many while hosting the show.
As Gervais got pulled into the debate over Rock and Smith's conflict, the British television icon shared a bit from 'The Office (UK)' about alopecia. This was an apparent dig at the incident, which occurred with Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
How does Ricky Gervais fit into the conversation of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022?
The 60-year-old comedian and actor is best known for his quirky remarks at award shows and as the British counterpart of Michael Scott in 'The Office (UK).' Gervais had previously hosted the 67th, 68th, 69th, 73rd and 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, as well as in 2020, respectively.
During his hosting, Ricky Gervais' monologues included brutal roasts of celebrities present during the events. However, most of them have not caused a physical assault between the comedian and his jokes' targets.
Throughout the years, Gervais has been known to make controversial jokes at other celebrities' expense. At the 2016 Golden Globes, the comedian targeted his jokes towards Caitlyn Jenner's transition into a trans woman.
Ricky Gervais joked about being nice at the event, saying he had changed. The comedian quickly quipped that he had not changed "as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously — now Caitlyn."
He added:
"What a year she's had. She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn't do a lot for women drivers, but you can't have everything, can you?"
At the time, Ricky Gervais received a lot of flak over the joke and was accused of being transphobic. Similarly, in 2010, Gervais took a dig at Angelina Jolie's international adoption of her children and said:
"You could be a little Asian child with no possessions and no money. But you could see a picture of Angelina Jolie, and you'd think, 'Mummy!'"
Netizens on Twitter dragged Gervais into the conversation
Recollecting moments like the aforementioned ones, numerous tweets pointed out that Ricky Gervais never faced such an extreme reaction to his jokes as Chris Rock did on Sunday, March 27.
Meanwhile, his other followers tweeted in favor of the comedian and wished that they could see his response as the host in these situations.