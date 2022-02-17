The Office: 5 behind-the-scenes moments from the show that are hilarious

In 2005, the American adaptation of The Office took off on NBC. The Office being a mockumentary, is a spoof about the current American work culture, diving deep into the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a paper distribution company in Pennsylvania.

Michael Scott leads a group of misled employees as their boss. The Office is a modern masterpiece, giving viewers a not-so-monotonous representation of their 9-5 work lives. Though it is argued to be one of the great satirical sitcoms and is often compared to Friends and How I Met Your Mother, not everyone's a fan of the work.

However, one thing that viewers are sure about is the unforgettable and undeniable humor passed on in every episode. The bloopers are also evidence of the fun the crew had while filming, resulting in unstoppable laughter and retakes.

A little extra effort also gave fans a chance to look at the behind-the-scenes bloopers and hilarious moments. The Office characters never disappoint, be it on-screen or off-screen, and here's proof of that.

Five hilarious behind-the-scenes moments from The Office

1) Steve Carell as Michael Scott tries to toss the pizza dough

In season 7 episode 8 titled Viewing Party, Steve Carell as Michael Scott is infuriated when Erin and Gabe invite the office over to his house for a "Glee" viewing party. Michael gets envious when everybody starts looking at Gabe as their boss instead of him.

Michael tries to show off his skills by tossing the pizza dough when it gets stuck on the fans and drops on the microphone, turning it into a hilarious behind-the-scenes incident. However, the on-screen shot shows that it hits Gabe instead of the microphone.

2) Rainn Wilson was shocked to hear the unusual name of the mediator

The blooper from season 6 episode 25 titled The Chump, shows Rainn Wilson as Dwight bursting into laughter at hearing the unusual name of the mediator. Fans assumed that he is unaware that the mediator will be introducing himself as Archie Barr. Angela explains that it is the mediator's name as Dwight looks extra confused.

However, the scene isn't displayed on the screen. The episode jumps directly into the two of them trying to settle their dispute through the mediator.

3) Ricky Gervais bursts into laughter when Steve Carell tries to mimic his British accent

Ricky Geravis is the co-creator and co-writer of The Office. However, in this scene, he plays the role of David Brent. The English actor breaks into laughter in this scene from the season 7 episode 14 called The Seminar, when Steve Carell as Michael Scott tries to mimic him. He concludes by saying that he's not even a real actor.

In the on-screen shot, David meets Michael while exiting the elevator and they have a humourous conversation. Brent initially thought that Scott was trying to pick on him. But then Scott explains that he's working on an English character which leads to them having a full conversation.

4) Michael Scott cracks when Toby snaps his fingers at him during the radon test kit scene

In season 6 episode 25 titled The Chump, the blooper incident takes place at the very beginning of the episode. During the meeting, Toby tried to inform the staff about his radon test kits. Michael is very disinterested in what he's saying because he feels Toby has been leaving the test kits in the office as though he owns the place.

Though Michael cracks a laugh in the blooper, the actual scene is quite the opposite. He glares at Toby before he snaps at him for the unnecessary drama about the radon test kits.

5) Ryan wasn't present during his scene, Michael informs the crew

As the scene is about to roll, Carell notices that BJ Novak, playing Ryan, is missing from the scene. Steve was quick to note that and also managed to create a joke out of it, all within a few seconds.

The crew later burst into laughter after cutting the scene. Fans acknowledge this moment as one of Steve Carell's gifts as a talented actor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul