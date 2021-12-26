"You can bet on it"- Veteran Hollywood actor seemingly teases a match against AEW star Sting

Rainn Wilson has seemingly expressed his desire to wrestle against AEW star Sting if his latest tweet is any indication.

The 55-year old actor is famously known for his fictional character work as Dwight Schrute in the American-based mockumentary television series, 'The Office'. Though he hasn't been connected with the pro wrestling world throughout his entire career, it appears like Wilson has a strong desire to face The Icon of the business.

Taking to Twitter today, Rainn Wilson explicitly stated that he would wrestle Sting 'someday.' Not only that, but he also made a bold prediction by claiming that he would win whenever the bout materializes between the two:

"Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it," Rainn Wilson wrote.

In an amusing bit, fans appeared to be ambivalent considering Wilson's statement. While some are buzzing imagining the prospect of seeing them in the same ring, others are puzzled about whether Wilson is talking about AEW wrestler Sting or well-known musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, also called Sting.

Fans have gone berserk on the Twitter platform, regardless of whomever the three-time Emmy Award nominee is bluntly mentioning here.

One would be surprised if the legendary Sting comes forward and responds to the challenge. While wrestling fans have seen several actors, such as Stephen Amell, step inside the squared circle, it's unlikely that Rainn Wilson would dare to step in the ring anytime soon. Especially against Sting.

AEW's Sting recently heaped praise on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Sting had high words of praise for his on-screen rivals, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, when he spoke about them during his interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

The WCW legend compared FTR to a modern-day version of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. The 62-year old star even called them one of the best tag teams in the world today:

"FTR, they are a modern-day Arn and Tully. They are as good as it gets. I put them up there with anyone, and they are one of the best tag teams in the world. When you’re in the ring with them, it’s game on. There's no playing around, especially the pace they can go, and I saw that firsthand when we wrestled."

During the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite this past week, Sting teamed up with CM Punk and Darby Allin to defeat MJF and FTR in a trios match.

What do you make of Rainn Wilson's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

