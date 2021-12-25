"As good as it gets" – AEW star Sting praises former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

AEW star and wrestling legend Sting spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated earlier this week ahead of his return to the Greensboro Coliseum for Holiday Bash.

Sting praised FTR during the interview, comparing them to Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. FTR are former AEW Tag Team Champions and have also held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT tag-team titles during their WWE run. Sting also called Harwood and Wheeler one of the "best" in the world:

"FTR, they are a modern-day Arn and Tully. They are as good as it gets. I put them up there with anyone, and they are one of the best tag teams in the world. When you’re in the ring with them, it’s game on. There's no playing around, especially the pace they can go, and I saw that firsthand when we wrestled."

Sting also commented on getting the chance to write the final chapter of his career with AEW and on returning to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum:

"Not many people get to rewrite their final chapter, not at this level. I had great matches at the Greensboro Coliseum with Lex Luger, and now I get to do it with Darby and CM Punk against MJF and FTR. It’s a great way to end my career. The crowd, their appreciation makes me want to tear up. It’s almost as if they don’t want to say goodbye."

Sting teamed up with CM Punk and Darby Allin on AEW Holiday Bash

AEW's Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite saw Sting team up with Darby Allin and CM Punk to take on MJF and FTR. Sting rolled back the years during the match and put in an impressive performance, which included a dive from the top rope, which got a massive cheer from the fans in attendance.

The finish saw Dax Harwood save MJF from the GTS. MJF then escaped as Punk hit Harwood with the GTS. Sting followed it up with a Scorpion Death Drop, and then Darby Allin hit a Coffin Drop for the finish.

