LilyPichu set to interview anime director Mamoru Hosada on a Twitch stream soon

Lily "LilyPichu" Ki is going to be hosting an interview featuring well-known anime film director Mamoru Hoasada very soon on her Twitch channel.

In her most recent tweet, LilyPichu made the big announcement that she will be interviewing the anime director. The interview will take place on January 21, 2022. She also mentioned in her tweet that it will happen around 8:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST).

Jimmy Wong, peterparkTV, and others react to LilyPichu's Mamoru Hosada interview

LilyPichu made a huge announcement a few hours ago stating that she'll be interviewing anime and film director Mamoru Hosada on her Twitch channel. Hosada has worked on projects like BELLE, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, and Summer Wars.

The interview is set to take place on the OfflineTV member's Twitch channel on January 21, 2022. LilyPichu's announcement was met with incredible support from fellow streamers, friends, anime enthusiasts, and fans.

In addition to popular online figures, her fans also showed their love and support. They shared their excitement at being able to witness one of the best Japanese anime directors in recent years answer their questions.

You're gonna stream on Twitch, with The Hosoda Mamoru



Who is Mamoru Hosada?

Mamoru Hosada is the creative genius behind many incredible movies such as BELLE, Mirai No Mirai, and Summer Wars. He has also directed one-off movies for long running anime series such as One Piece and Digimon.

Hosada is also an Academy Award nominee. He was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature Film category at the 91st Academy Awards for his eighth film Mirai.

Hosada has been in the anime, TV and movie industry for almost 30 years. His movies are usually a good watch for people across all ages, and this is one of the reasons he is adored by many.

How do Hosada and LilyPichu know each other?

Aside from streaming, LilyPichu is also a voice actor who has done some work over the past few years in the anime film industry. She has voice characters for the English dub of video games and Japanese anime in the past. Her most recent work was voicing a character in Hosada's latest release BELLE. This was announced via the official Twitter account for the animation company GKIDS Films.

