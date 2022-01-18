"Stop, stop, stop": LilyPichu attempts to reign in boyfriend Michael Reeves 'threatening' to sue her

Lily "LilyPichu" Ki attempted to calm down her boyfriend, Michael Reeves, after he jokingly began sending her threats with the promise to sue her.

His statements were a reference to the incident regarding Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and his wife Jessica Blevins from earlier today. During Michael and LilyPichu's humorous interaction, they were queuing up for a game of Valorant:

"Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, please stop, please stop."

Michael Reeves imitates Jessica Blevins' message to Pokimane

A simple session of Valorant turned into an entertaining display for Twitch viewers of both LilyPichu and Michael Reeves.

Their fake argument began when the couple were speaking about 'The Binding of Isaac.' LilyPichu boasted about beating the boss "Hush", but didn't know which boss "Delirium" was when Michael brought it up right after.

Michael felt suspicious of Lily, as he stated that Delirium appears right after Hush's boss battle. This prompted him to say the following:

"Sounds like you didn't beat Hush. It sounds like you're kind of, just.. virtue-signalling Hush. Sounds like you didn't actually beat Hush."

Lily immediately scoffed at his accusation, responding with her own equally-bizarre claim:

"Vir-? You're gatekeeping Hush right now."

Michael immediately ramped up the energy of the call, jumping to big threats (made in jest):

"You're actually- I d- ugh. Okay. I- I will call- I will- I'll f**king sue you. I'll sue you. Don't make me call- don't make me sue you. It's defamation if you say I didn't beat-"

In between laughs, Lily attempted to get her partner to stop, as his playful humor could be misconstrued.

His words were a reference to the infamous message Jessica Blevins sent to Pokimane following the latter's accusations about Ninja. Michael continued his bit, however, going a step further:

"Okay, I'm so mad. I'm calling my lawyer. Where's my phone?"

Michael can then be heard slamming his hands on the table repeatedly, sounding as if he were scrambling to grab his phone. Meanwhile, Lily covered her face with her hand and leaned down, unable to form any words.

Fans react to Michael Reeves and LilyPichu's playful argument

Reddit users found Michael's actions hilarious, making references to old tweets from Ninja that are commonly seen as memes.

The "sandwich" joke is a reference to a tweet Ninja made in May 2021, where he said that his wife brought him a sandwich and chips (without him apparently asking for it) while he played League of Legends.

Many assumed that Ninja was attempting to boast about the act and jokingly made their own iterations of the tweet, swapping out keywords or adding emojis to the text.

