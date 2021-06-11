"Small streamers are small because they're bad": Disguised Toast explains why he doesn't play with small streamers

During a recent live stream, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang said that Offline TV does not invite smaller streamers coz they are “generally bad.”
Disguised Toast was asked by a viewer why they were not inviting “small streamers” to OTV servers. However, Disguised Toast said that OTV is not doing a “charity,” and small streamers are generally small because they are “bad.”
Disguised Toast’s initial comments appeared to come across as controversial, although he went on to explain his exact take. The streamer said that he has been receiving hundreds of messages from small streamers trying to get on the servers, and cannot look at everybody’s streams to recognize those who have “potential.”
His comments were not well received by parts of the community. Jeremy “The Quartering” Habley argued that “not all smaller streamers are bad.” Disguised Toast later explained his take on Reddit, and said that instead of saying that small streamers are bad, he wanted to say that bad streamers are generally “small.”
Disguised Toast gets criticized for controversial take on “smaller streamers”
When Disguised Toast was asked why small streamers were not being invited to OTV servers, he responded in the following manner:
“Do you want me to invite streamers purely based on the fact that they are small? Go f**k yourself. This isn’t a charity. I am not doing a handout here. Small streamers are generally small because they are bad streamers, and that’s why they are not getting big.”
Toast went on to say that he would love to give “good small” streamers a chance to fulfill their potential:
“There are some streamers that have potential, and I would love to give them a chance, but they aren’t getting a chance because they are small, they are getting a chance because they have potential.”
As can be seen in the clip, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo also responded to Disguised Toast’s take on the matter, and had a slightly different opinion. He said that it is the bigger streamers’ Twitch chats that are carrying their streams by talking about them on social media and posting clips on Reddit etc. Mizkif was of the opinion that “people do not really listen to him.”
However, as smaller streamers do not have a Twitch chat to “carry” their streams, they are unable to garner popularity. Mizkif also said that there are a lot of small streamers who are good, and quite a few bigger streamers who have “given up.”
The Quartering also had a similar opinion on the matter. He claimed that there is a huge amount of luck involved in blowing up on the internet and that smaller streamers are not “necessarily bad.” He also said that according to Toast’s logic, women who host hot-tub streams or “suggestive content” are also “good streamers.”
While most people criticized Disguised Toast for his take, some supported him. People said that Toast only meant that he will be inviting “smaller streamers” who have potential, and not the ones who don’t. Regardless, Disguised Toast later posted a detailed response on Reddit, as can be seen below.
In a nutshell, Toast said that being a small streamer does not make you bad, and he knows there are quite a few small streamers with potential that he wants to support as well. However, if a streamer has failed to build a community for years, according to Disguised Toast, chances are that the streamer in question will never make it. While Toast does seem to have a point, his initial take did not come out in an ideal manner, leading to criticism from the internet.