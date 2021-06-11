"Small streamers are small because they're bad": Disguised Toast explains why he doesn't play with small streamers

During a recent live stream, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang said that Offline TV does not invite smaller streamers coz they are “generally bad.”

Disguised Toast was asked by a viewer why they were not inviting “small streamers” to OTV servers. However, Disguised Toast said that OTV is not doing a “charity,” and small streamers are generally small because they are “bad.”

Disguised Toast’s initial comments appeared to come across as controversial, although he went on to explain his exact take. The streamer said that he has been receiving hundreds of messages from small streamers trying to get on the servers, and cannot look at everybody’s streams to recognize those who have “potential.”

His comments were not well received by parts of the community. Jeremy “The Quartering” Habley argued that “not all smaller streamers are bad.” Disguised Toast later explained his take on Reddit, and said that instead of saying that small streamers are bad, he wanted to say that bad streamers are generally “small.”

This is an shit take @DisguisedToast you know damn well there is an immense amount of luck involved in getting big streaming. By your logic your calling these woman that float around on twitch "good streamers" too. Just because you're a smaller streamer doesn't mean you're bad pic.twitter.com/wL3hyIRECN — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) June 3, 2021

Disguised Toast gets criticized for controversial take on “smaller streamers”

When Disguised Toast was asked why small streamers were not being invited to OTV servers, he responded in the following manner:

“Do you want me to invite streamers purely based on the fact that they are small? Go f**k yourself. This isn’t a charity. I am not doing a handout here. Small streamers are generally small because they are bad streamers, and that’s why they are not getting big.”

Toast went on to say that he would love to give “good small” streamers a chance to fulfill their potential:

“There are some streamers that have potential, and I would love to give them a chance, but they aren’t getting a chance because they are small, they are getting a chance because they have potential.”

As can be seen in the clip, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo also responded to Disguised Toast’s take on the matter, and had a slightly different opinion. He said that it is the bigger streamers’ Twitch chats that are carrying their streams by talking about them on social media and posting clips on Reddit etc. Mizkif was of the opinion that “people do not really listen to him.”

However, as smaller streamers do not have a Twitch chat to “carry” their streams, they are unable to garner popularity. Mizkif also said that there are a lot of small streamers who are good, and quite a few bigger streamers who have “given up.”

I get where @DisguisedToast is coming from about the charity case thing and not doing handouts just because of a streamers size but do you think small streamers are generally small because they're bad streamers? https://t.co/Tp9JHXnIHJ — Hrtbrk (@iamhrtbrk) June 11, 2021

@DisguisedToast such a bad take. You out of all people should know how hard it to grow on a site like Twitch. Yes there are bad streamers but to say people are only small streamers because they are bad? Such a bad take & just makes you seem like an asshole. Thought better of you. pic.twitter.com/s6STIkotO6 — Micheal 🌩 (@entazed) June 3, 2021

He said "generally" which i think i can almost agree with. It depends what he means by bad streamer. If he means they're bad at streaming as in, generally small streamers tend to not stay committed or that 99% quit because they aren't passionate enough, then he's totally right. — SudoJiish (@UncleJiish) June 3, 2021

The Quartering also had a similar opinion on the matter. He claimed that there is a huge amount of luck involved in blowing up on the internet and that smaller streamers are not “necessarily bad.” He also said that according to Toast’s logic, women who host hot-tub streams or “suggestive content” are also “good streamers.”

I did, and I don't see how you think my point is different by it. His view is that they're not getting big because they're bad. Joel made films for 4yrs+ as a small creator, not because he was bad. Streamers don't have the benefit of people going back through their old work. — Ino (@Ino_Cox) June 3, 2021

Well he said in general, not small=bad. There are of course many exceptions, like he said. But its a pretty fair comment that a streamer with 10.000+ regular viewers more often than not provide ”better” content than a streamer with 50 regular viewers. Its not only luck :) — FPL Vester (@FplVester) June 3, 2021

This was what he meant. Don't twist what came out of his mouth just to fit your own narrative. He said he wants to give chance to small streamers not because they are small streamer, but because they have potential pic.twitter.com/rpsRrM7dMG — ✌☝are♕s (@urbaddesttokki) June 3, 2021

While most people criticized Disguised Toast for his take, some supported him. People said that Toast only meant that he will be inviting “smaller streamers” who have potential, and not the ones who don’t. Regardless, Disguised Toast later posted a detailed response on Reddit, as can be seen below.

Image via Disguised Toast

Image via Disguised Toast

In a nutshell, Toast said that being a small streamer does not make you bad, and he knows there are quite a few small streamers with potential that he wants to support as well. However, if a streamer has failed to build a community for years, according to Disguised Toast, chances are that the streamer in question will never make it. While Toast does seem to have a point, his initial take did not come out in an ideal manner, leading to criticism from the internet.

