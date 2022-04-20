“And that knight in shining armor is Blau”: Valkyrae talks about how Blaustoise helped her during Coachella

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" returned from her Coachella trip and hosted her gaming livestream on April 19, 2022.

During the broadcast, Valkyrae spoke about her experience at Coachella. One of her experiences revolved around how her foot landed up getting five blisters due to a shoe that she wore on the first day of the music festival.

She then mentioned how Nathan "Blaustoise", a fellow Twitch streamer and former Riot Games employee, helped her out. Explaining how he became a knight in shining armor for her, Valkyrae gleefully revealed:

"I walked around in his shoes and socks for the whole rest of the night, and that knight in shining armor is Blau."

Valkyrae explains how Blaustoise saved her at Coachella

The Queen of YouTube Gaming interacted with her fans during the initial moments of her stream as she spoke about her experience visiting the California-based music festival Coachella.

One particular incident became a highlight of the stream when the influencer stated that she had hurt her foot on the first day of the festival.

Speaking about the state of her damaged feet, the YouTuber said:

"I wish I could show you guys my feet. I have five blisters. The biggest one being this big on the bottom of my foot. It was from the first day, those shoes I wore were my jellies and they are like little sandals and they destroyed my feet!"

Valkyrae then mentioned how a friend of hers came in at the nick of time and helped her by giving out his shoes to her. The streamer talked a bit about the incident by saying:

"But that day, I had a knight in shining armor and he not only gave me his shoes for seven hours, he gave me his socks."

The 30-year-old streamer revealed the knight in shining armor to be Blaustoise. Mentioning how the former Riot Games employee massively helped her, she continued:

"He actually saved my feet. I am pretty sure if I didn't... if I didn't have a um... his shoes because I went barefoot for a while but I was so paranoid I was going to step on like a her*in needle or something! You know? Or p**p or something on the ground!"

She then recounted how Blaustoise stopped her from moving around barefoot:

"And then Blau was like, stop! Take my feet. I bestow them upon you. Yeah, and he just actually saved my feet for the rest of the weekend."

In the end, the Los Angeles native gratefully mentioned:

"And because of his act of kindness, I was able to go to the other two days because I did consider going home early with Buddha and Sykkuno. It's really really nice."

The YouTube star continued to stream for the next three hours, during which she played GTA 5 RP for the majority of her live stream.

Fans react to Valkyrae being saved by Blaustoise

Fans present in the comment section applauded Blaustoise for his efforts to help out their favorite streamer.

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

The 100 Thieves co-founder is one of the biggest influencers and streaming personalities on YouTube who currently has 3.65 million subscribers and more than 220 million channel views on her main YouTube channel.

