“I’m sick of this”: Valkyrae expresses her frustration as Sykkuno keeps worrying about people not buying his merch

Voice actors and content creators Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" teamed up for a recent stream and were seen playing their favorite battle royale title, Fortnite.

As both the streamers collaborated with their good friend Buddha, Sykkuno seemed worried about his upcoming line of streamer merchandise. Listening to her friend's constant worry, Valkyrae expressed her frustration at Sykkuno's self-criticism by saying:

"No! I'm sick of this. I am sick of this! You know how people are excited for your merch! I am sick of it."

Valkyrae lashes out at Sykkuno due to the latter's self-critique

During the content creator's latest broadcast, the newly acclaimed anime voice actors teamed up yet again and were seen in the competitive playground of Fortnite.

As both of them were having fun and dominating the battle royale game, Sykkuno expressed his doubts about his upcoming merchandise.

After teasing and revealing some information regarding his highly anticipated line of clothing, Sykkuno finally announced that his line of merchandise will drop in the coming few weeks.

The YouTube Gaming star stated that 'you only live once' while Sykkuno revealed his doubts about his project saying:

"Well, I've also only done a merch drop once. If this one doesn't sell at all, I lose all my money buying the merch."

The 100 Thieves co-owner insisted that Sykkuno's line of streamer clothes will sell well due to his immense popularity and his well-liked presence in the streaming community.

Replying to Sykkuno's concerns regarding this, the YouTuber said:

"But you know it's going sell because it is your first ever merch drop and you're a top streamer. What do you mean?"

Still going on to question his overall appeal, Sykkuno argued with Valkyrae by stating that:

"Well, you never know. So, like, I mean, what if, I... you know how it works, right? Like, if no one buys it, you have to pay for it, right? What if I just lose a lot?"

Silence followed for a couple of seconds after Sykkuno expressed his feelings about the upcoming merch drop. Shortly after, Rae blasted off at Sykkuno stating that she was sick of his self-criticism and his constant doubts.

Sykkuno hilariously started to laugh at how enraged the YouTuber was. Providing a rationale for his self-critique, Sykkuno mentioned that:

"Listen, I heard the story of a person on Instagram, you ever heard that thing? They have two million followers on Instagram and they released merch and they sold 17 shirts or something like that."

Valkyrae was shocked to hear what her friend had to say regarding the Instagram influencer's failed merch drop. Continuing to express his thoughts regarding this, Sykkuno clarified by saying:

"I don't even have two million followers!"

The Los Angeles native tried to reason with Sykkuno:

"There's a difference! You're Sykkuno and you're also a streamer, also they (Instagram influencer) didn't probably promote it well, and also what if it was a... you know, a bad shirt, I don't know."

The conversation around this subject continued for some more time. In a concluding statement, Valkyrae told Sykkuno to be optimistic by saying:

"I mean, at least have some little hope. Jesus!"

Both of them spoke about the subject for a little longer, after which they continued to play Fortnite for the rest of the stream.

Fans react to Sykkuno's concerns regarding his merch drop

Fans present in the comment section of the video were fully supportive of their favorite streamer. But a few found Sykkuno's constant concerns regarding his upcoming project to be annoying.

According to a majority of the audience present in the YouTube comment section, Sykkuno has nothing to worry about as they think that his merch will get sold out within a matter of minutes.

