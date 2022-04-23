“The billboard’s not going to do anything”: Sykkuno talks about his merchandise billboard

Social media went into a frenzy after Thomas "Sykkuno" shared a short clip on his official Twitter handle that showed his merchandise being advertised on a huge billboard.

Prominent streamers and influencers like Fuslie, Valkyrae, Miyoung, and Natsumiii reacted to the streamer's merch being featured on the billboard.

However, during a recent livestream, Sykkuno mentioned that the billboard was a waste of money. According to him, the billboard would not affect sales:

"Guys, I shouldn't say this, and I hope that they're not watching, but I am going to be honest. The billboard is not going to do anything."

Sykkuno thinks that a billboard advertisement for his merch was a waste of money

The 30-year-old content creator released his most anticipated line of streamer merchandise earlier this month. A number of his good friends helped in hyping up the merch and posted a bunch of photos on their social media handles.

During a recent livestream, Sykkuno spoke a bit about the promotional efforts for his line of clothes. A big billboard featured him and his friends donning the attire in its full glory.

However, he believed that the billboard would not increase sales. He provided the rationale behind this opinion by stating:

"There's no way some random dude on the street is like, 'I wasn't going to buy Sykkuno merch, but now I am going to because I saw it on a billboard.'"

He critiqued the effort by mentioning that the billboard was a total waste of money:

"It's pretty much a total waste of money, but it looks really cool."

He continued:

"I'm hoping that someone out there who probably bought the merch or watches the stream is going to be like, 'Wait, did I just see that on the billboard?'"

The Las Vegas native felt that no one was going to buy his merch without them knowing anything about him. He said:

"But yeah, realistically, I don't think anyone's going to be like, 'Hey guys, I am going to go buy that thing I saw on the billboard, even though I've never seen Sykkuno before.'"

The GTA 5 RP gamer then said that the promotors put in the effort for free, so he wouldn't complain about it:

"You know, I don't think that's a... I don't think that's going to happen, but it is cool, and they did it for free for me. So I'm not going to complain."

He also felt that the billboard wouldn't directly impact sales:

"Yeah, exactly, like, I don't think it's going to... I don't think it's going to increase sales or anything, but I do think it looks cool."

Some of his viewers stated that he probably received a "bag" of money from this promotional effort. The Twitch streamer said that he did not make money out of this but felt that it was a good gesture:

"Get that bag? Guys, there's no bag! I am not getting paid for it. They just did it because cool, and I said sure. It's not... there's no bag involved at all."

He then moved on and played Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay for the rest of his four-and-a-half-hour livestream.

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans in the YouTube comment section had a polarizing take on the streamer's stance. Some fans agreed with what he had to say.

Fans agree with the streamer (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Others completely disagreed with his sentiments regarding the billboard and thought that the billboard had immense power to promote his product.

Fans disagree with the streamer (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch and has more than four million followers on the platform. He has played a variety of games throughout his streaming career, including GTA 5, League of Legends, Valorant, and Among Us.

Edited by Siddharth Satish