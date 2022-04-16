Pokimane fires shots at influencers who set "unrealistic standards" for their viewers 

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most genuine and down-to-earth content creators on the purple streaming platform.
On April 16, 2022, the Legacy Award winner jumped on her alternate Twitter handle called imane (@imane) and dissed influencers who present a "deceitful" image by setting unrealistic standards for their impressionable young audience.
Trying to call out a certain group of internet personalities without naming them, Pokimane tweeted the following:
"It makes me so sad to see influencers be deceitful about the procedures they have gotten, or act like they 'worked hard in the gym' for those changes. You’re creating unrealistic standards for the young girls that follow you."
Twitter reacts to Pokimane's sharp tweet
The Moroccan-Canadian streamer and content creator is a vocal internet personality and does not shy away from calling out anything that does not sit well with her.
As expected, this tweet by the famous Twitch content creator went on to get quite the reaction from the masses.
Some posted ironic tweets, referencing a Twitch emoticon known as BatChest.
Few mentioned that influencers are not obliged to reveal their surgical enhancements and this falls to their talent agencies. They also called the Twitch streamer lazy for blaming influencers for establishing some set of standards.
This take by the Twitter user AstroCriminal (@AstroCriminal) was one of the most controversial statements in the conversation thread which attracted more than 15 comments.
They continued to justify their stance by stating:
Some of the reactions to AstroCriminal's take were:
A comment by a Twitter user mentioned that some influencers don't get surgeries done to put on a false image. They also suggested that grouping people together is not a good thing to do.
Pokimane presented a firm reply to the Twitter user's comment, making it clear that she didn't mean to imply that people get these surgeries to lie. She further clarified that influencers pretend to achieve feats by training and working out, but in fact, it was achieved through some sort of a surgery.
Some users made light-hearted comments about the conversation by posting an overly dramatic Photoshopped image.
Many Twitter users agreed with Pokimane's opinion and provided their stance on this delicate subject by saying:
A few tried to take the middle ground.
The Twitch star's tweet had over 160 comments at the time of this writing.