Pokimane fires shots at influencers who set "unrealistic standards" for their viewers 

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most genuine and down-to-earth content creators on the purple streaming platform.

On April 16, 2022, the Legacy Award winner jumped on her alternate Twitter handle called imane (@imane) and dissed influencers who present a "deceitful" image by setting unrealistic standards for their impressionable young audience.

Trying to call out a certain group of internet personalities without naming them, Pokimane tweeted the following:

"It makes me so sad to see influencers be deceitful about the procedures they have gotten, or act like they 'worked hard in the gym' for those changes. You’re creating unrealistic standards for the young girls that follow you."

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's sharp tweet

imane 💜 @imane



"It makes me so sad to see influencers be deceitful about the procedures they have gotten, or act like they 'worked hard in the gym' for those changes. You're creating unrealistic standards for the young girls that follow you."

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer and content creator is a vocal internet personality and does not shy away from calling out anything that does not sit well with her.

As expected, this tweet by the famous Twitch content creator went on to get quite the reaction from the masses.

Some posted ironic tweets, referencing a Twitch emoticon known as BatChest.

Curtis Scott @JhnnyCrwsh
@imane I heckin love being real and creating realistic standards where everyone can feel glad they're not as dumb as me!

Few mentioned that influencers are not obliged to reveal their surgical enhancements and this falls to their talent agencies. They also called the Twitch streamer lazy for blaming influencers for establishing some set of standards.

This take by the Twitter user AstroCriminal (@AstroCriminal) was one of the most controversial statements in the conversation thread which attracted more than 15 comments.

AstroCriminal 🚀 @AstroCriminal

@imane They have no obligation to disclose surgery they may have had done. That is their agency, if they wish to say it is natural then they have that agency, you may not agree but it's their body and not your business. Also, it's lazy to blame them for establishing standards.

They continued to justify their stance by stating:

AstroCriminal 🚀 @AstroCriminal
@imane Here's a novel idea, how about we educate people and children into better acceptance in a realistic manner by social interaction outside of a classroom.

Some of the reactions to AstroCriminal's take were:

solarpunk77 @solarpunk77
@AstroCriminal @imane Disclosing surgeries is a private matter but the conflict of interest arises when they try and market a product or service to you directly because it will make you "beautiful like them" then that's profiting off of deceit

Perri @TooPersonal4You
@AstroCriminal @imane How do you justify influencers/celebrities actions when they're selling bs products and claimed that it helped them with weight loss/build muscles/etc when in reality, they use procedures to make them look appealing?

Joakim ⚡️ @Pzychho
@AstroCriminal



@imane The same argument can be for this: They have no obligation to follow societal laws, and can commit murder. That is their agency, if they wish to do so then they have that agency, you may not agree but it's their body and not your business. See how flawed your argument is now?



See how flawed your argument is now? @imane The same argument can be for this:They have no obligation to follow societal laws, and can commit murder. That is their agency, if they wish to do so then they have that agency, you may not agree but it’s their body and not your business.See how flawed your argument is now? @AstroCriminal @imane The same argument can be for this: They have no obligation to follow societal laws, and can commit murder. That is their agency, if they wish to do so then they have that agency, you may not agree but it’s their body and not your business.See how flawed your argument is now?

A comment by a Twitter user mentioned that some influencers don't get surgeries done to put on a false image. They also suggested that grouping people together is not a good thing to do.

AdrianaChechikTV @ChechikTv
@imane I don't think most influencers get surgery to lie. Then get it based on their views and can't tell the world about them as ppl are cruel and worse when they know. So that I turn starts aiding in the whole process as well. Think harder on this. Grouping ppl together isn't cool.

Pokimane presented a firm reply to the Twitter user's comment, making it clear that she didn't mean to imply that people get these surgeries to lie. She further clarified that influencers pretend to achieve feats by training and working out, but in fact, it was achieved through some sort of a surgery.

imane 💜 @imane
@ChechikTv i didn't say people get surgery to lie? i simply said that if you have a large audience and pretend to achieve certain results via working out or products when in reality it was surgery, that's incredibly deceitful and harmful for young girls.

Some users made light-hearted comments about the conversation by posting an overly dramatic Photoshopped image.

nopeify @nopeifyaltalt
@imane I totally agree. It's super disheartening and discouraging for people like Me

imane 💜 @imane
@nopeifyaltalt 😭😭😭 not the forehead photoshop too

Many Twitter users agreed with Pokimane's opinion and provided their stance on this delicate subject by saying:

Sage 🌿♿️🏳️‍🌈 @EarthlySage_



@imane So much this!! There's absolutely no shame in having any of those procedures done, people should do what makes them feel good! But trying to lie about it or hide it perpetuates soooo much harm due to the unrealistic standards and associated poor body image 🥺

Chris @nerysoo50

@imane Good take! A lot of people see so much fake things whether it be people flaunting money they don't have or changing their bodies and it creates a lot of pressure to measure up to them. Also these same influencers are doing the thing that makes them feel inadequate.

A few tried to take the middle ground.

𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 🇾🇪👑 @Rangnicks
@imane Works both ways, there's plenty of male influencers who aren't natural yet we use them as inspiration and believe that we can reach that level if we really push ourselves (whether it's actually attainable or not)

The Twitch star's tweet had over 160 comments at the time of this writing.

