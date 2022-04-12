Ludwig announces a $100,000 Fortnite tournament sponsored by Epic Games

Ludwig Ahgren, the YouTube Gaming star streamer, made a spectacular announcement on April 12, 2022 and revealed that he will continue to host the streamer-only Fortnite Invitational tournament.

Now being called Ludwig Mondays, the YouTuber stated that he has now been sponsored by the developers behind Fortnite and the tournament will feature a huge winning cash prize of $100,000.

Providing more information regarding this upcoming event, the content creator tweeted out the following:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



$100,000 PARTNERSHIP WITH EPIC GAMES 🤝



NEXT TOURNAMENT WILL BE FOR SMALL CREATORS (LESS THAN 1,000 AVG VIEWERS, NO PROS)



SEE YOU THERE



Social media reacts to Ludwig's huge announcement

The YouTube star hosted his first-ever Fortnite Invitational tournament on March 29, 2022, which featured a huge number of well-known content creators and streamers present on Twitch and YouTube.

The event was a massive hit, with streamers like Felix "xQc", Imane "Pokimane", Rachell "Valkyrae" and many more participating. Nick "Nmplol's" team ended up dominating the competitive playground of Fortnite, which was followed up by xQc's team.

The YouTube Gaming streamer has changed the formula for the upcoming streamer-only Fortnite Invitational tournament. Instead of featuring a ton of big-named personalities, Ludwig has decided to invite lesser-known content creators who have a following or viewership of less than a thousand people.

No professional players will be allowed to participate in the event. Former participants and gamers were present in the thread where they congratulated the YouTuber on his massive achievement.

RAE @Valkyrae @LudwigAhgren HUGE!!!! CONGRATS LUD!!!!! AND GOODLUCK TO THE COMPETING CREATORS @LudwigAhgren HUGE!!!! CONGRATS LUD!!!!! AND GOODLUCK TO THE COMPETING CREATORS

Schlatt @jschlatt @LudwigAhgren Bro really called it Ludwig Mondays im dead @LudwigAhgren Bro really called it Ludwig Mondays im dead

A huge number of fans and Twitch streamers, who want to participate in the upcoming tournament, replied to the Twitter thread.

MEESH @MeeshMelloo @LudwigAhgren i’m minuscule but i’m very epic at fortnite pls pick me, the homies can vouch @LudwigAhgren i’m minuscule but i’m very epic at fortnite pls pick me, the homies can vouch

gab @FairlyGab @LudwigAhgren hello mr ludwig i am a small creator @LudwigAhgren hello mr ludwig i am a small creator

Brian @Girbeagly @LudwigAhgren Hey Ludwig, I’m the most mid Fortnite player around, but I’m game if you’ve got a spot @LudwigAhgren Hey Ludwig, I’m the most mid Fortnite player around, but I’m game if you’ve got a spot

JACK @JACKRIP3R_



Can I get an invite



Thanks for putting this together @LudwigAhgren @LudwigAhgren Yo! I’m a twitch partner with 75k followers and around 100 avg viewers.Can I get an inviteThanks for putting this together @LudwigAhgren Yo! I’m a twitch partner with 75k followers and around 100 avg viewers. Can I get an invite 👀Thanks for putting this together @LudwigAhgren

Blaire "QTCinderella" hopped into the conversation and pitched in for her channel's moderator to be considered as a potential participant for the upcoming tournament.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @LudwigAhgren My mod @theDominatorJ is a small creator. Both in viewers and size. I don’t know if he wants to play but just wanted to give him a space to shine in this comment section. @LudwigAhgren My mod @theDominatorJ is a small creator. Both in viewers and size. I don’t know if he wants to play but just wanted to give him a space to shine in this comment section.

Anne Munition, an FPS gamer and streamer, expressed her inclination to join.

Folks on Reddit were amazed to see how the YouTuber and streamer managed to host such a huge tournament. They applauded his efforts in providing a good proof of concept to their sponsors.

Some Redditors joked and asked to join in.

Some fans questioned whether the streamer would continue to pursue the Super Smash Bros. tournament that he had mentioned in the past.

Some seemed to ponder if the masses would be interested in watching small viewers and content creators competing against themselves.

A few even went on to mention that they are not interested in watching streamers that are unknown to them.

Fans should be on the lookout for the upcoming streamer-only invitational event hosted by the YouTube Gaming star streamer. The final date for the event has not yet been revealed, but it is speculated that the event will kick off on April 18, 2022, which is a Monday.

