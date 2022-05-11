“I’m worried about TwitchCon” - Sykkuno shares his concerns regarding him visiting the upcoming TwitchCon 2022

YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" expressed his concerns regarding the upcoming TwitchCon 2022 and wondered if he would get preferential treatment from Twitch staff at the in-person event.

During a recent livestream, the former Twitch streamer laid out his concerns by stating that since he is not a Twitch Partner anymore, the staff wouldn't let him join the exclusive line to get a speedy entry for the convention.

While interacting with his fans, the YouTuber said:

"'You're Sykkuno, I'm sure they'll let you skip the line?' I wish, guys. I don't think it quite works that way, though. I'm actually, I'm worried about TwitchCon, guys."

TwitchCon 2022.

Amsterdam, July 16-17.

San Diego, October 7-9.

Sykkuno states that he might not attend TwitchCon 2022 and gives a reason for it

The Las Vegas native hosted a broadcast on May 10 and played Valorant with his friends. While he was busy playing the competitive first-person shooter game, some viewers in his chat room inquired if he would be attending the upcoming TwitchCon event.

The streaming sensation mentioned that he was doubtful that the Twitch staff would entertain him by letting him on the waitlist for partnered streamers. While he was at it, he expressed his concerns and continued to talk by saying:

"Because TwitchCon works, I know I am not on Twitch, but like obviously, so many of my friends are going there, right? If you are a partner, you need to go in a special line, and you don't have to wait."

The 30-year-old content creator mentioned that since he has now switched streaming platforms, he has lost the special privilege of jumping the queue to get instant access to the convention. He then added:

"Now, I don't have that anymore, obviously. So, if I want to go, I'm worried that I have to wait for a long time."

Some fans negatively took the streamer's sentiments and told the streamer, "Welcome to the real world." Sykkuno replied to the viewers' opinions by saying:

"It's not that, guys, it's just if I have to spend three hours waiting, I'm probably not going to go because, well, that's just boring. I mean, it might be worth it if you really want to go, but it's like, I don't know, it's pretty much have to spend the whole day waiting."

The conversation came to an end when the GTA 5 RP gamer sarcastically mentioned that he could try and sneak into the convention while hiding behind the famous Twitch streamer HasanAbi.

Fans react to the streamer's concerns

Fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's sentiments and felt that waiting in line for hours was a hectic idea.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Before Sykkuno moved on to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming, he was one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, with 4 million followers and an average viewership of 14,948 fans per stream.

