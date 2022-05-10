“My profit margins are absolute garbage”- Sykkuno talks about his merch drop

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" gave an update regarding his merch drop when he spoke about it during a recent livestream.

The former Twitch streamer mentioned that his line of exclusive streamer merchandise has come to an end and will no longer be available.

As he thanked his fans and viewers for supporting him during his first-ever merch drop, Sykkuno gave out some details about the initiative. He revealed that the profit margins were not great and stated:

"My profit margins are absolute garbage."

Sykkuno shares some details about his recent merch drop

Last month, the GTA 5 RP gamer announced the much-awaited line of merchandise after he uploaded a bunch of photos on his official Twitter handle. His friends and fellow streaming personalities Rachell "Valkyrae," Imane "Pokimane," and Leslie "Fuslie" helped promote the clothing line.

Earlier today, the Las Vegas native stated that the final batch of merch has sold out and is now "gone forever." He stated:

"Oh, the merch. Guys, the merch is gone now. It's gone forever. But thanks a bunch for buying it, guys."

The YouTuber then mentioned that the merch drop was successful and provided some details regarding the profit he made:

"I think the overall was a really good success. And this is what I was holding out on telling people. I'm not going to make as much as people think because... I'll just say it, most items I make less than $10 profit because I wanted to make sure everything was good quality."

(The timestamp of the streamer talking about his merch starts at 07:14 and ends at 12:30)

Sykkuno continued by expressing his concerns regarding public perception. He also spoke about the high price of the clothing line-up and justified it by saying:

"Leakkuno? Yeah, I didn't want to say this before the merch was still buyable because I was afraid it would affect what people thought. But, yeah guys, it sucks because a lot of people said it was too expensive, and it is because I wanted something that was good quality because I just wanted to have a good, you know, good merch."

Sykkuno clarified that he has broken even and isn't worried that the profit margins weren't astronomical. He joked a bit about the monetary situation by saying that it won't be a problem since he has now switched to YouTube Gaming.

The 30-year-old content creator concluded by saying:

"I just wanted to make sure it was something good, and I hope you guys like it when you get it. I'm worried it won't come out quickly. But uh, that's okay. You know, we don't need to make tons of money on it. I just wanted a cool hoodie, and that's what we got. So, at least I think it's cool."

Fans react to Sykkuno's update

Fans in the YouTube comment section were happy for the streamer and were delighted to hear that his merch drop was a success.

Fans react to the streamer's message (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Before moving to YouTube Gaming, Sykkuno was one of the biggest content creators on Twitch. He had more than four million followers on the platform and regularly averaged 15k viewers per stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish