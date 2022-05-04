“Is this a phishing scam?”: Sykkuno reveals that Twitch misspelt his name on the contract email

Former Twitch sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" hosted his first-ever livestream on YouTube Gaming and spoke about his transition from the purple platform to the red platform.

During the stream, Sykkuno disclosed that Twitch staff had misspelled his name on the official contract sent to him through an email. His name was spelled as "Sukkuno" and the streamer initially thought that he had received a phishing email from some third party.

While explaining the situation to his viewers in the YouTube Gaming chat room, the Las Vegas native stated:

"I was like guys, is this a phishing scam? There's no way, right?

Sykkuno talks about Twitch staff misspelling his name on the official contract

On May 3, 2022, the OfflineTV member made an announcement revealing that he had decided to switch from Twitch to YouTube. The announcement came in the form of a one-minute long clip on Twitter.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

Several streamers and influencers reacted to the surprising reveal and his loyal fans were excited to see him streaming on YouTube.

On May 4, Sykkuno hosted his first ever YouTube Gaming livestream and attracted more than 25k viewers. During the start of the livestream, the 30-year-old content creator shared some information with his viewers about the contract that Twitch had sent to him via an email.

He opened up the official email and started off by saying:

"Alright, right here guys. Do you guys see that?"

Sykkuno shared a small part of Twitch's email on his stream and the typo in his name was clearly visible. Speaking further on the subject, the former Twitch streamer mentioned that he had to get in touch with a lot of people to confirm if the email was actually sent by Twitch officials:

"This was an official email I got from Twitch and when I got it, I had to message so many people asking if it was a phishing scam."

He was clearly not happy with Twitch, mentioning that he was one of the biggest content creators on their platform, and they still could not correctly spell his name. He said:

"I'm supposed to be the 28th highest earning creator on the platform, the 45th most followed of all time on the platform and they called me 'Sukkuno' on an official email."

The YouTuber was stunned to see the mistake and was trying to find the right words to express his feelings. He then added:

"I mean maybe I have too big of an ego or something but I was shocked. I legit thought I was getting scammed. I was afraid to click this email because I was like, am I about to get a virus? Like, so I was out there messaging people saying, 'Hey guys, is this legit? Like, is this legit?'"

He then confirmed that the email that he received was legit and was not a scam. He finally opened up the email and saw that there was a lot of information present in it and was disappointed by the whole ordeal.

Fans react to Twitch misspelling Sykkuno's name

A conversation thread on this topic on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail garnered more than 400 comments. Fans were stunned to see Twitch making such a blunder in an official contractual email.

Fans talking about the situation

Many Redditors made fun of the situation and thought that it resembled Steph Curry's scenario involving Nike.

Before moving to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming, Sykkuno was one of the biggest streamers on Twitch who had a following of more than 4 million fans and had an average viewership of 15k fans.

