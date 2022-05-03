Ludwig reacts to Sykkuno’s YouTube move and talks about his streaming experience on the platform

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren reacted to Thomas "Sykkuno's" surprising move from Twitch to YouTube.

On May 3, 2022, Ludwig uploaded an 11-minute-long video titled "Is Switching to YouTube a Mistake?" during which he reacted to Sykkuno's platform switch and spoke about his own experience about the same.

Ludwig kicked off the video by stating:

"I thought because it's also the five-month anniversary of my switch that we talk about him (Sykkuno), and if this was a huge, terrible, giant mistake by seeing if I made a huge, terrible, giant mistake by looking at some stats and giving you some anecdotes."

Ludwig analyzes and talks about switch from Twitch to YouTube

The former Twitch streamer had started his YouTube Gaming livestreaming journey back in November 2021. He made the surprising announcement on Twitter and it went viral.

Earlier today, he uploaded a video talking about his switch while reacting to Sykkuno's move along the same lines. The video focused on discussing whether the move was worth it.

Before his switch to YouTube, the Los Angeles native had an average viewership of 18k viewers and streamed for around 130 hours a month. Since he signed the exclusive YouTube Gaming contract, Ludwig now averages 20k viewers and has reduced his stream time to 90-100 hours a month.

The streamer noticed one major thing throughout his livestreaming career and said:

"I've noticed something really important that took a while. Viewership doesn't matter. Like, the average viewer number doesn't really matter. Because it's so fickle, it fluctuates."

He continued on this topic by giving the example of HasanAbi, who averages a high viewer count during a specific time or event but eventually drops down over time. Ludwig commented:

"For big creators having the ability to get a lot of viewers, it's what's important. Like, if you put a lot of effort into a product and it's something you're really proud of, that stream getting a lot of viewers is more important than your average viewership being 25k instead of 20k."

He continued:

"That doesn't really make a difference, unless it somehow give you maybe a little more capital because you have some more subscribers. But they're all already f***ing millionaires anyway, and I'm sure they have the capital anyway."

As the video progressed, Ludiwg compared Twitch to YouTube and listed each's pros and cons. He had a look at IShowSpeed's stream on YouTube, and on the Twitch side, he saw Tyler1's stream.

Ludwig then spoke a bit about Sykkuno's move and said:

"Sykkuno makes a lot of sense for the switch. I think he has friends on here like me and like Valkyrae, and his content mostly revolves around him gaming, and his audience is stupid loyal. Like, he came out with merch and they all just replied #sold. Like, they know he's a f***ing millionaire but they still hashtag. He has a loyal fanbase."

In the final moments of the video, the YouTuber closed by saying:

"Overall, I'm very happy with the move and I've [gotten] to do a lot of f***ing cool things that I would never be able to do normally, like interview Susan (Wojcicki) and meet a lot of awesome people and being in a MrBeast video. And yeah, I think Sykkuno made a really good decision and I am excited for him to be on YouTube."

He also mentioned that while the move was good for content creators like Sykkuno, the decision to switch to YouTube would not be beneficial for Twitch streamers like HasanAbi or Mizkif.

Fans react to Ludwig's take

The YouTube comment section was bustling with opinions and suggestions regarding the two different livestreaming platforms.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

Quite a few fans opined that YouTube was a better platform to find videos on demand (VOD) and also stated that if streaming sensations like Felix "xQc" moved to YouTube, Twitch wouldn't survive for long.

