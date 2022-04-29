“Drop out Andy”: xQc and Pokimane discuss why they decided to drop out of college

Twitch star streamers Felix "xQc" and Imane "Pokimane" teamed up to play Overwatch 2 during a recent live stream.

Fans were delighted to see both the Canadian content creators play the trending competitive multiplayer game on stream. As the two conversed while playing the game, dropping out of college became the topic of discussion.

xQc and Pokimane talked about their experiences in college and spoke about why they decided to drop out, with the latter humorously remarking to the former by saying:

"Drop out Andy."

xQc and Pokimane talk about their college life

On April 27, 2022, xQc teamed up with several popular Twitch and Overwatch personalities like Asmongold, Seagull, and Surefour. While playing the game, xQc joined a Discord call with Pokimane.

Timestamp: 00:42:44

The conversation started when the former Overwatch professional player said:

"Yeah, I'm going to be honest, I really didn't read any Discord messages over the weeks or whatever. I don't know..."

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer made a sarcastic, yet funny reply by saying:

"It's okay, we know you are illiterate. Don't worry about it. But we can tell you what's going on, I think we're playing in like 20 minutes."

The Overwatch pro defended himself by saying that he has a degree from a university:

"Also, I'm the... I have a degree from university. So, I don't know. I'm not..."

Pokimane interjected:

"What do you not know?"

xQc died in-game while pushing the objective to score points for his team. He then continued to talk to the Twitch streamer by saying that he was not illiterate:

"Oh my god. I just stressed up. I'm not an illiterate, man. I went to a f***ing college, yo."

The Legacy Award winner then retorted, saying:

"Did you actually finish your degree?"

xQc nonchalantly said:

"Absolutely not."

Poki responded by stating that she too did not finish college to secure a degree and called the former Dallas Fuel team member a "drop out Andy".

Felix continued the conversation by saying that there were better opportunities for him:

"Yeah, I know that because of more fruitful opportunities in the world, you know? Like Mark Zuckerberg and what not. Stuff like that."

He slyly grinned after making the statement. The 25-year-old female Twitch streamer added:

"Which is the only time that you should drop out, right?"

The "juicer" also said that:

"I noticed I had a gift for video games. That's all."

The dropout conversation came to an end after Poki said:

"And a gift you sure are."

xQc invited Pokimane to play some games of Overwatch 2 and they continued to stream for a few more hours.

Fans react to the streamer's conversation

Fans in the YouTube comment section stated that xQc is a special individual and that the conversation was wholesome.

xQc being referred to as a "gift" (Image via El Pepegalino - xQc Clips)

Fans reacting to the streamers' conversation (Image via El Pepegalino - xQc Clips)

The French-Canadian streamer has been playing Overwatch 2 for the past few days. He set a new viewership record as he crossed a massive 330k concurrent viewers peak during a recent live stream.

