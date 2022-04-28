xQc sets a new viewership record with Overwatch 2 stream, crosses 330k concurrent viewers

Twitch streamer, Félix "xQc" set a new viewership record with his recent Overwatch 2 stream. The streamer crossed a whooping peak of 330k concurrent viewers, smashing his old records.

Overwatch 2 has dominated the gaming community over the past few days. Many of the well-known faces of the streaming industry can be seen playing Overwatch 2 quite often nowadays. However, it was xQc who came out at the top of the charts, beating his own Twitch viewership record in the process.

xQc dominates the streaming world with Overwatch 2 streams

During his most recent Overwatch stream, Felix managed to pull a massive concurrent viewership. Previously, the Canadian streamer's concurrent peak viewership was at 293k, which he reached a couple of weeks ago (April 5, 2022), thanks to the viral r/place pixel clicking adventure.

xQcOWUpdates @xQcOWUpdates With another record breaking stream, xQc's peak viewership now sits at over 293,000! We hope you guys enjoyed the r/place pixel clicking adventure! With another record breaking stream, xQc's peak viewership now sits at over 293,000! We hope you guys enjoyed the r/place pixel clicking adventure! https://t.co/0DInhqouDz

However, supringly within a month, his Overwatch 2 peaked at a whopping 330k concurrent viewership, knocking his previous r/place record out of the door. Felix's Twitch journey has certainly had many ups and downs. From getting banned on the platform multiple times to getting involved in ugly controviers to now dominating the Overwatch 2 streams, he has done it all.

xQcOWUpdates @xQcOWUpdates With a record breaking stream, xQc has shattered his previous viewership record and soared past 330k concurrent viewers! With a record breaking stream, xQc has shattered his previous viewership record and soared past 330k concurrent viewers! https://t.co/nlHDAxQWhy

Felix's channel is famous for a wide range of streaming content. From GTA RP to Among Us to 'Just Chatting' streams, his content is a great treat for his fan base. With over 10.6 million followers on the purple platform, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fans react to xQc's record-breaking stream on Twitch

As expected, his viewers were more than thrilled with this new achievement. The unexpected record has elicited tons of hilarious reactions from fans. Naturally, the comment section is nothing short of wild.

cA Pleth @Plethiros @xQcOWUpdates he didnt really soar past it. that would imply he got like way more. technically he soared TO 330k @xQcOWUpdates he didnt really soar past it. that would imply he got like way more. technically he soared TO 330k

levi- Ackerman @commenman7 @same6921 @xQcOWUpdates He isn't the only one with drops enabled why didn't other's get even half his viewership? @same6921 @xQcOWUpdates He isn't the only one with drops enabled why didn't other's get even half his viewership?

Prfz @Prfz_ @xQcOWUpdates Only real fans were there when he was at 0 viewers 🥱 @xQcOWUpdates Only real fans were there when he was at 0 viewers 🥱

PuffWonderland @PuffWonderland @xQcOWUpdates broke his record twice in one month @xQcOWUpdates broke his record twice in one month

Overwatch 2 broke Twitch viewing record in less than two hours

After a prolonged wait, Overwatch 2 is finally live in PvP mode. As expected, the response has been insane. Less than two hours after the beta began, the title drew over 469k viewers on Twitch. All the heavy hitters on Twitch, including the man of the moment himself, were present. Even though the game is still in its beta form, the title is already pulling in a massive crowd.

As a whole, it seems like the Overwatch franchise has gone a pretty long way since its debut in the gaming world, all the way back in 2016. It's definitely a one-of-a-kind experience right now.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan