"You ready to go?": Valkyrae, Pokimane, Karl Jacobs, and more react to Sykkuno switching from Twitch to YouTube

Sykkuno just announced his next move in his livestreaming career via Twitter and it's a cinematic masterpiece. The Twitch star and internet personality tweeted out an ominous, well-made video that revealed his ultimate game plan, but not without giving a little background to any newcomers who may wander onto his page:

"This is where it all started."

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

Bright lights beamed onto the streamer as he recounted his story, telling his audience the true intention as to why he had chosen this career path.

He reminisced about how he streamed all of the games he played and the friends he made along the way throughout his time on Twitch. But the flashback ended abruptly as friend and fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" redirected him to his new path:

"Syk, you ready to go?"

Sykkuno got up from his chair and unfolded the infamous Shoji screen that can be seen in every single one of his streams, maybe as an indication to the viewers that he was not giving up streaming for good. He sat back down and looked at the camera with a smile before revealing his next move:

"I'm gonna do what I've always done, just in a new place."

The scene instantly changed to a black screen with his username and a description titled "Exclusively on YouTube Gaming" on it before coming to an end.

Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs and more react to Sykkuno switching from Twitch to YouTube

Commentors took to the video instantly, sharing how they felt about the announcement. Valkyrae quoted her own cameo in the clip and congratulated her dear friend on the move.

The YouTube Gaming streamer has been with the platform exclusively since early 2020, and had recently renewed her contract in February of this year, so it was no surprise that she welcomed her friend with open arms.

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was also seen congratulating her former OfflineTV counterpart for the shift.

YouTuber and Dream Team friend Karl Jacobs made sure to bring awareness to the 'big transition' that is to come but reassured the now YouTube-exclusive streamer that he would do well on whatever platform he chose to transition to:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Sykkuno Any platform is lucky to have ya dude you’re gr8 at what you do, gonna be a big transition but a great one for u :] rly proud of u can’t wait to keep seein ya crush it @Sykkuno Any platform is lucky to have ya dude you’re gr8 at what you do, gonna be a big transition but a great one for u :] rly proud of u can’t wait to keep seein ya crush it

OfflineTV & Friends also came through with their congratulations and cheered the star on for the next steps in his career. There was a general consensus that the star would thrive anywhere he went, and everyone expressed content and happiness for their friend and fellow streamer for making such a huge change in his path.

Toast @DisguisedToast @Sykkuno dw i'll take good care of your twitch prime subbers @Sykkuno dw i'll take good care of your twitch prime subbers

leslie @fuslie so proud of you ;__; @Sykkuno YOU KNOW I WILL BE THEREEEE!!! LET'S GO SYKKUNOOOO 🥳so proud of you ;__; @Sykkuno YOU KNOW I WILL BE THEREEEE!!! LET'S GO SYKKUNOOOO 🥳❤ so proud of you ;__;

QuarterJade @QuarterJade @Sykkuno watching you succeed makes my heart swell with happiness 🥺 you have truly come so far, congrats sykkuno!!!! <3 @Sykkuno watching you succeed makes my heart swell with happiness 🥺 you have truly come so far, congrats sykkuno!!!! <3

brooke @brookeab @Sykkuno SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!! Cant wait to see where this journey takes you @Sykkuno SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!! Cant wait to see where this journey takes you ❤️❤️❤️

hasanabi @hasanthehun @Sykkuno i will miss you on the platform but very excited for your future my man!!!!! @Sykkuno i will miss you on the platform but very excited for your future my man!!!!!

Garrett @JoblessGarrett @Sykkuno No matter what platform you are on you will still be the Yuno every one loves. Keep being awesome man! Many congrats and huge W for @YouTubeGaming @Sykkuno No matter what platform you are on you will still be the Yuno every one loves. Keep being awesome man! Many congrats and huge W for @YouTubeGaming

Stanz @NathanStanz @Sykkuno SHEESH what a huge win for YT @Sykkuno SHEESH what a huge win for YT

kyedae🐸 @kyedae so so so proud of you Sykkuno!!! You got this @Sykkuno WHY AM I CRYINGGGGGGGGso so so proud of you Sykkuno!!! You got this @Sykkuno WHY AM I CRYINGGGGGGGG 😭 so so so proud of you Sykkuno!!! You got this 💛

Elgato @elgato @Sykkuno CONGRATS SYKKUNO! We're proud of you and we know you'll continue to do great. @Sykkuno CONGRATS SYKKUNO! We're proud of you and we know you'll continue to do great. 👏🎉

Fans react to Sykkuno's latest announcement

Several fans took note of the cinematography of the video and articulated that they felt 'chills' about its true meaning as they clung onto their seats in fear for the entire minute and 40 seconds.

But once the final announcement was revealed, they shared the same happiness harbored by their favorite streamer's friends and were delighted to confirm that he would not be giving up streaming for good. In fact, it wasn't much of a surprise since the streamer had fans speculating on his plans before:

j ᵕ̈ @iheartvalkyrae @Sykkuno this video is filmed so well i have chills WTF @Sykkuno this video is filmed so well i have chills WTF

Brunhildr ❼ @Brunhildrtwt I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON @Sykkuno WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SCARE US LIKE THAT BRUHI'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON @Sykkuno WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SCARE US LIKE THAT BRUH 😭😭😭😭 I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON

B3 @bbitchbekah @Sykkuno the way I was in full hysterics at work watching this wtf. I’m so happy you’re still gonna be around, just at a new place :’) @Sykkuno the way I was in full hysterics at work watching this wtf. I’m so happy you’re still gonna be around, just at a new place :’)

Chris @brain_dedd_ @Sykkuno I love how I was so confused the whole time until literally the last 5 seconds @Sykkuno I love how I was so confused the whole time until literally the last 5 seconds

mel @agorapovic see you soon! @Sykkuno YOUTUBERKKUNO CONGRATS!!! SO PROUD OF YOU AND CAN’T WAIT TO KEEP SUPPORTING YOU ON YOUR JOURNEYsee you soon! @Sykkuno YOUTUBERKKUNO CONGRATS!!! SO PROUD OF YOU AND CAN’T WAIT TO KEEP SUPPORTING YOU ON YOUR JOURNEY 💚 see you soon!

Others pondered the future of Twitch, taking note of the fact that Sykkuno was not the only one to leave the livestreaming platform for good.

tokibbi @tokibbi Sykkuno was the first streamer I ever watched on Twitch. He has now confirmed that he is moving to YouTube, like many other large-scale streamers. What does this mean for the future of Twitch? Sykkuno was the first streamer I ever watched on Twitch. He has now confirmed that he is moving to YouTube, like many other large-scale streamers. What does this mean for the future of Twitch? https://t.co/gDjEeBTNet

caitie ✨ @sunnyjolras @Sykkuno oh dude twitch is losing all their streamers huh @Sykkuno oh dude twitch is losing all their streamers huh

américa⭐🌱NICO DAY EVERYDAY @americawtay Imagine having sykkuno, valkyrae and ludwig leave your platform, what a loser Imagine having sykkuno, valkyrae and ludwig leave your platform, what a loser

Mayah✧ @eyecandymay Twitch after losing Rae,Ludwig and now Sykkuno to Youtube Twitch after losing Rae,Ludwig and now Sykkuno to Youtube https://t.co/TexTUIOhFF

And of course, many fans watched on in pure bliss as Sykkuno was to be reunited with his best friend Valkyrae on YouTube Gaming. Fans remarked that the two have played games and streamed together for years, and will continue to provide each other with 'unconditional support:'

howler ☀️ muslim hungry month era @hoowwler NO you don’t UNDERSTAND rae and sykkuno both stuck with each other through their league, minecraft, among us, gta eras all the while becoming best friends and roomies irl and now they’re both on the same platform IM SICK TO MY STOMACH NO you don’t UNDERSTAND rae and sykkuno both stuck with each other through their league, minecraft, among us, gta eras all the while becoming best friends and roomies irl and now they’re both on the same platform IM SICK TO MY STOMACH https://t.co/P7BTlqfFKQ

promi ❤️‍🔥 @panversionofmj RAE AND SYKKUNO YOUTUBE STREAMING BUDDIES RAE AND SYKKUNO YOUTUBE STREAMING BUDDIES https://t.co/Z3n4ZaoxK8

cami’ @CUTIEC0RPSE I’m sososo proud of sykkuno, he has been doing things that he’s not used to but im grateful he has his friends by his side specially rae giving him unconditional support, I hope he’s happy in this new chapter of his career I’m sososo proud of sykkuno, he has been doing things that he’s not used to but im grateful he has his friends by his side specially rae giving him unconditional support, I hope he’s happy in this new chapter of his career

Sykkuno has officially planned his first stream on YouTube Gaming for Tuesday, May 3.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul