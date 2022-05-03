"You ready to go?": Valkyrae, Pokimane, Karl Jacobs, and more react to Sykkuno switching from Twitch to YouTube

Sykkuno just announced his next move in his livestreaming career via Twitter and it's a cinematic masterpiece. The Twitch star and internet personality tweeted out an ominous, well-made video that revealed his ultimate game plan, but not without giving a little background to any newcomers who may wander onto his page:
"This is where it all started."
Bright lights beamed onto the streamer as he recounted his story, telling his audience the true intention as to why he had chosen this career path.
He reminisced about how he streamed all of the games he played and the friends he made along the way throughout his time on Twitch. But the flashback ended abruptly as friend and fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" redirected him to his new path:
"Syk, you ready to go?"
Sykkuno got up from his chair and unfolded the infamous Shoji screen that can be seen in every single one of his streams, maybe as an indication to the viewers that he was not giving up streaming for good. He sat back down and looked at the camera with a smile before revealing his next move:
"I'm gonna do what I've always done, just in a new place."
The scene instantly changed to a black screen with his username and a description titled "Exclusively on YouTube Gaming" on it before coming to an end.
Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs and more react to Sykkuno switching from Twitch to YouTube
Commentors took to the video instantly, sharing how they felt about the announcement. Valkyrae quoted her own cameo in the clip and congratulated her dear friend on the move.
The YouTube Gaming streamer has been with the platform exclusively since early 2020, and had recently renewed her contract in February of this year, so it was no surprise that she welcomed her friend with open arms.
Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was also seen congratulating her former OfflineTV counterpart for the shift.
YouTuber and Dream Team friend Karl Jacobs made sure to bring awareness to the 'big transition' that is to come but reassured the now YouTube-exclusive streamer that he would do well on whatever platform he chose to transition to:
OfflineTV & Friends also came through with their congratulations and cheered the star on for the next steps in his career. There was a general consensus that the star would thrive anywhere he went, and everyone expressed content and happiness for their friend and fellow streamer for making such a huge change in his path.
Fans react to Sykkuno's latest announcement
Several fans took note of the cinematography of the video and articulated that they felt 'chills' about its true meaning as they clung onto their seats in fear for the entire minute and 40 seconds.
But once the final announcement was revealed, they shared the same happiness harbored by their favorite streamer's friends and were delighted to confirm that he would not be giving up streaming for good. In fact, it wasn't much of a surprise since the streamer had fans speculating on his plans before:
Others pondered the future of Twitch, taking note of the fact that Sykkuno was not the only one to leave the livestreaming platform for good.
And of course, many fans watched on in pure bliss as Sykkuno was to be reunited with his best friend Valkyrae on YouTube Gaming. Fans remarked that the two have played games and streamed together for years, and will continue to provide each other with 'unconditional support:'
Sykkuno has officially planned his first stream on YouTube Gaming for Tuesday, May 3.