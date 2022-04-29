“Twitch is going broke”: Valkyrae reacts to Twitch’s new monetization changes

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" reacted to Twitch's rumored monetization changes targeted at increasing the corporation's revenue generation.

During a recent broadcast, the YouTuber spoke about the subject. According to her, these changes do not benefit the viewers, and they do not help the content creators present on the platform either.

While she was talking about the subject, the 100 Thieves co-owner felt that these changes would lead to the downfall of Twitch. She said:

"I think that means Twitch is going broke."

Valkyrae talks about Twitch's redesigned revenue sharing system

Twitch has been making several changes over the past few months, but none of these seemed to raise concern until a mountain of rumored changes started to surface on Twitter on April 27, 2022.

According to Bloomberg, Twitch might be considering changing its partner program. According to the rumors, the streaming platform will focus more on adding incentives for ads, a new revenue split, a new tier system, and no more exclusivity for Twitch streamers.

It is also speculated that these changes are scheduled to be implemented this summer.

The revenue is currently split halfway, meaning it is a 50-50 split. Many content creators reacted to the rumored 70-30 split and suggested that this change might affect Twitch streamers who hover around the 200 to 2000 viewer range.

Valkyrae reacted to this set of rumored changes and asked her fans in the chat room if they were aware of this:

"Oh, my gosh, did you guys see all the stuff about Twitch and the thing?"

The streamer then waited for her fans to respond. She continued by saying:

"It's not very good for viewers, and it's not very good for the creator."

According to her, these massive changes would imply that the livestreaming platform needs more capital. Valkyrae provided a rationale for her thoughts by mentioning:

"Since they're prioritizing the business over the creators. It must have paid out. They must have paid too much money."

Overall, Valkyrae thought that since Twitch is owned by Jeff Bezos' Amazon, money shouldn't be a concern for them:

"Which I'm confused about because isn't Amazon like super wealthy?"

The YouTube Gaming star continued her daily broadcast and played the first-person shooter game Overwatch 2 with her friends.

Fans react to Valkyrae's take

The audience present in the YouTube comment section felt that the new payout ratio was too big of a change, and many believed that it would result in Twitch streamers switching over to YouTube for a fair revenue split.

Fans discussing the rumored changes

Some fans mentioned that YouTube should improve its user experience and interface to become a worthy competitor to Twitch.

Fans discussing the rumored changes (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

However, readers should keep in mind that these changes are only rumors, and they have not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.

