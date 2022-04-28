“I hope I’m not dying”: Sykkuno gets spooked after a fire alarm goes off in his house

Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" faced a rather scary situation during a recent livestream. While he was streaming earlier today, the Twitch star noticed that a fire alarm in his house went off. He instantly got up and rushed out to see what triggered the alarm.

After hearing the alarm on stream, Sykkuno said:

"Hold on, the fire alarm. Well, that is the fire alarm. Give me a minute, guys. Uh, I hope I'm not dying."

The fire alarm goes off during a Sykkuno stream

Twitch sensation Sykkuno hosted a livestream earlier today after collaborating and playing poker with well-known streaming personalities like Fuslie, Alexandra Botez, Ludwig, QTCinderella, and Ovilee May.

After returning from the streamer event, the 30-year-old content creator focused on playing the competitive first-person shooter Valorant with his streamer buddies.

However, during the initial moments of his stream, a scary situation arose when a fire alarm started to go off. The incident resulted in the streamer hopping out of his chair to take a look at the cause of the alarm.

He was away from the stream for around a minute. When he returned, the GTA 5 gamer joked about the situation by saying that it was not the fire alarm that went off, but it was his friend TinaKitten making the sound:

"Guys, guys, it wasn't the fire alarm. It was just Tina (TinaKitten) walking in."

TinaKitten then jumped in front of the camera, and both content creators laughed. Sykkuno then stated that he was joking about the alarm being TinaKitten:

"I'm joking, I'm joking. It's fine. See you later, Tina! That was a joke, guys."

After confirming that the fire alarm had been triggered by something else, the OfflineTV (OTV) member stated that he had unplugged the alarm so that it would stop making the beeping sound:

"Okay, I don't know if this is bad, but I literally unplugged it so it wouldn't make noise."

The Las Vegas native made a sly remark by saying that if there was an actual fire hazard in his house, his streamer friends would surely come in and let him know that something was going on:

"I'm assuming if we are in any actual danger, they'll just uh... they'll be like, 'Hey, Sykkuno, turn the stream off, we're gonna die! Right? Surely, surely. We'll be fine."

Fans in his Twitch chat said that switching off the fire alarm was not ideal. The streamer replied by saying:

"Um, that's bad. No, no, guys, it'll be fine. There's no way they wouldn't warn me. Right? Right?"

The streamer also stated that there was a possibility of him randomly leaving the stream:

"Also, guys, if I randomly leave, it's because the fire alarm, I turned it off, and we might be in danger. But we'll probably be fine."

As a concluding remark, the Twitch streamer said that there were other people in his house and that if a hazardous situation broke out, his streamer buddies would notify him:

"Well, guys, here's what I am thinking, right. There's other people in the house, and if something's actually in danger surely they'll just come help me, right? Worse case, I'll just climb out the window or something. I don't know. We'll figure it out."

Sykkuno also mentioned that it was a weird coincidence that the fire alarm went off while TinaKitten was visiting him.

Fans react to the streamer's situation

Fans in the Twitch chat were concerned about the streamer after the fire alarm started beeping on the stream.

Fans reacting to the streamer's situation (Image via Sykkuno/Twitch chat)

Sykkuno is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch and has more than four million followers on his Twitch channel.

Edited by Siddharth Satish