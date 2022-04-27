Twitch may be reducing partner revenue down to 50%, fans left in disgust

A rumored series of changes could be coming to Twitch in order to increase the company's revenue, and users of the site are less than pleased. Right now, the livestreaming platform's partners have a 70/30 split when it comes to revenue, but there’s a potential change coming. Various reports suggest that streaming talent on the Amazon-owned platform could soon be getting a 50/50 split instead.

It could also lead to partners being able to stream on other platforms without exclusivity being an issue in the future, but social media is furious at the move, seen by many as incredibly greedy.

Latest from Twitch MIGHT be taking top streamers from a 70/30 sub split down to 50/50, offering better ad incentives instead and possibly making exclusive contracts allowed to stream on YouTube and FacebookLatest from @cecianasta Twitch MIGHT be taking top streamers from a 70/30 sub split down to 50/50, offering better ad incentives instead and possibly making exclusive contracts allowed to stream on YouTube and FacebookLatest from @cecianasta https://t.co/4Pf5jU31Aa

Twitch reported to make major changes to increase revenue

According to rumors, Twitch is looking at changing up its monetization, perhaps as early as Summer 2022. The main push is to reduce the Twitch partner revenue cut, pushing it from 70/30 to 50/50. This is only one of the changes that is said to be proposed, though.

The platform is also allegedly in talks about different tiers of partners, each with its own criteria on how to get to it. Twitch may, as a result, allow its partners to stream on other platforms, which is not permitted at this time.

Parker Mackay @INTERRO The fact that most Twitch streamers only get 50% of the their subscriber revenue is an absolute joke



The 70/30 split should be the norm, not the exception - ESPECIALLY with how intrusive and obnoxious ads have gotten on Twitch The fact that most Twitch streamers only get 50% of the their subscriber revenue is an absolute jokeThe 70/30 split should be the norm, not the exception - ESPECIALLY with how intrusive and obnoxious ads have gotten on Twitch

Currently none of this is confirmed or set in stone, but if true, it could certainly alienate a number of the bigger streamers. After all, they would lose a significant chunk of their income thanks to this change, all to see higher profits for the company.

While none of this has been officially communicated, the fact that the platform, which has seen record profits and growth over the past few years, is allegedly trying to increase profits at the expense of the people who create content on the site has left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

Not pleased with the rumored changes, social media lets Twitch have it

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch be like hmmm streamers are really pissed that we do 50/50 splits, so let's have everyone even our top earners do 50/50, give more ads to viewers, andddd let them stream on competing sites



Idk what the future is but I feel like platform wars gunna be spicy this year Twitch be like hmmm streamers are really pissed that we do 50/50 splits, so let's have everyone even our top earners do 50/50, give more ads to viewers, andddd let them stream on competing sitesIdk what the future is but I feel like platform wars gunna be spicy this year

The notion that the Amazon Inc.-owned platform is looking at ways to increase its revenue at the expense of the partners that create that profit has undoubtedly upset many viewers and streamers. Many feel that this potential decision will diminish their work.

Please tell me this is a joke.



@Twitch Zach Bussey @zachbussey What's worse is that, allegedly the people who've been hired by Twitch to represent creators and be their voice at the table have apparently been at the forefront of saying that creators don't really deserve to dictate sub split. What's worse is that, allegedly the people who've been hired by Twitch to represent creators and be their voice at the table have apparently been at the forefront of saying that creators don't really deserve to dictate sub split. So our hard work, dedication and passion towards creating a strong community, means that we dont deserve the bigger split on subs - which our community pay for to support US????Please tell me this is a joke. @Twitch Support twitter.com/zachbussey/sta… So our hard work, dedication and passion towards creating a strong community, means that we dont deserve the bigger split on subs - which our community pay for to support US???? Please tell me this is a joke.@Twitch @TwitchSupport twitter.com/zachbussey/sta…

: Oh, ok, but hear us out; what if we lowered the sub split for everyone instead?



Creators: twitter.com/zachbussey/sta… Zach Bussey @zachbussey



Via "Twitch staff is considering paring back the revenue cut of channel subscriptions granted to the top echelon of streamers in its so-called partnerships program to 50%, from 70%."Via bloomberg.com/news/articles/… "Twitch staff is considering paring back the revenue cut of channel subscriptions granted to the top echelon of streamers in its so-called partnerships program to 50%, from 70%."Via bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/Kr1xTaS63I Creators: Hey @Twitch , we would really love the sub split to go up for all creators. It would help us to commit more to live streaming and make you more money long term. @Twitch : Oh, ok, but hear us out; what if we lowered the sub split for everyone instead?Creators: Creators: Hey @Twitch, we would really love the sub split to go up for all creators. It would help us to commit more to live streaming and make you more money long term.@Twitch: Oh, ok, but hear us out; what if we lowered the sub split for everyone instead?Creators: 😑 twitter.com/zachbussey/sta…

IDK what they're thinking rn. Cecilia D'Anastasio @cecianasta Scoop: Twitch is considering important changes to its Partner program and content monetization, sources say. These proposed changes are part of an effort to boost profits-- which some employees worry could alienate streamers. My report on the discussions: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Scoop: Twitch is considering important changes to its Partner program and content monetization, sources say. These proposed changes are part of an effort to boost profits-- which some employees worry could alienate streamers. My report on the discussions: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Twitch's 50/50 split is already terrible for smaller affiliates and partners. Twitch's inability to properly provide an advertising platform has been likewise harmful to its viewers and streamers.IDK what they're thinking rn. twitter.com/cecianasta/sta… Twitch's 50/50 split is already terrible for smaller affiliates and partners. Twitch's inability to properly provide an advertising platform has been likewise harmful to its viewers and streamers.IDK what they're thinking rn. twitter.com/cecianasta/sta…

Currently discussed ideas (not finalized):

- incentives for more ads

- new rev split (70% -> 50%)

- new tiers system

- no more exclusivity

- changes could be implemented this summer



More:

bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Bloomberg: Twitch is considering changes to its partner programCurrently discussed ideas (not finalized):- incentives for more ads- new rev split (70% -> 50%)- new tiers system- no more exclusivity- changes could be implemented this summerMore: Bloomberg: Twitch is considering changes to its partner programCurrently discussed ideas (not finalized):- incentives for more ads- new rev split (70% -> 50%)- new tiers system- no more exclusivity- changes could be implemented this summerMore:bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/o9Q1sRvg5M Twitch better stop considering. This quite literally gives you no reason to even apply for partner and so many partnered people will probably start leaving if twitch changes the split from 70% to 50%. That will be a a huge blow to partnered income. twitter.com/Nibellion/stat… Twitch better stop considering. This quite literally gives you no reason to even apply for partner and so many partnered people will probably start leaving if twitch changes the split from 70% to 50%. That will be a a huge blow to partnered income. twitter.com/Nibellion/stat…

Twitch Prime turning into Amazon Prime as an example maybe? @JakeSucky Twitch is cashing out before they drop it or try and integrate it more with amazon imo.Twitch Prime turning into Amazon Prime as an example maybe? @JakeSucky Twitch is cashing out before they drop it or try and integrate it more with amazon imo. Twitch Prime turning into Amazon Prime as an example maybe?

Another Twitter user pointed out that while many of the partners have a 50/50 split already, instead of bringing others up to the bigger names on the platform, they are seeking to apparently drag everyone down instead.

K I L M E R @GARMAKILMA (to clarify for those who don't know: most partners have a 50/50 split, if you're super big or have a deal with twitch your split is better. Most partners were hoping twitch would someday improve the split for everyone but instead they seem to want to do the exact opposite) (to clarify for those who don't know: most partners have a 50/50 split, if you're super big or have a deal with twitch your split is better. Most partners were hoping twitch would someday improve the split for everyone but instead they seem to want to do the exact opposite)

Others said that YouTube is a much better option since they default to a 70/30 split instead of a 50/50.

Caleb @MatterCW YouTube 70/30 split > Twitch 50/50 split.



Wake up guys. Twitch sucks YouTube 70/30 split > Twitch 50/50 split. Wake up guys. Twitch sucks

Garret @GarretLeaks @JakeSucky @cecianasta twitch in the process of falling off to youtube @JakeSucky @cecianasta twitch in the process of falling off to youtube

Several social media comments believe that every other platform treats their partners better, and that this could just lead to people leaving the platform and trying their hand elsewhere.

FightinCowboy @Fightincowboy This is only exacerbated by the fact that YT starts you at 70/30 regardless of your size, meanwhile you had to negotiate to get that split on Twitch and now they're considering canning it completely LMFAO This is only exacerbated by the fact that YT starts you at 70/30 regardless of your size, meanwhile you had to negotiate to get that split on Twitch and now they're considering canning it completely LMFAO

Snoodles @SnoopyR6s @Fightincowboy Every single platform for content creation that I know of has a better split than Twitch. The only thing Twitch has going for it is it's name is the one people recognize for live streaming since they were the first to pop off in that space. @Fightincowboy Every single platform for content creation that I know of has a better split than Twitch. The only thing Twitch has going for it is it's name is the one people recognize for live streaming since they were the first to pop off in that space.

illmachine @illMachine @Fightincowboy Twitch is trying to hand business to YT, if only YT would capitalize by making live streams better @Fightincowboy Twitch is trying to hand business to YT, if only YT would capitalize by making live streams better

There’s no telling if this is actually going to happen, but the Amazon-owned platform has certainly once again earned the ire of the people who spend their money and hours on them.

