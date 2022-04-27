Twitch may be reducing partner revenue down to 50%, fans left in disgust

A rumored series of changes could be coming to Twitch in order to increase the company's revenue, and users of the site are less than pleased. Right now, the livestreaming platform's partners have a 70/30 split when it comes to revenue, but there’s a potential change coming. Various reports suggest that streaming talent on the Amazon-owned platform could soon be getting a 50/50 split instead.
It could also lead to partners being able to stream on other platforms without exclusivity being an issue in the future, but social media is furious at the move, seen by many as incredibly greedy.
Twitch reported to make major changes to increase revenue
According to rumors, Twitch is looking at changing up its monetization, perhaps as early as Summer 2022. The main push is to reduce the Twitch partner revenue cut, pushing it from 70/30 to 50/50. This is only one of the changes that is said to be proposed, though.
The platform is also allegedly in talks about different tiers of partners, each with its own criteria on how to get to it. Twitch may, as a result, allow its partners to stream on other platforms, which is not permitted at this time.
Currently none of this is confirmed or set in stone, but if true, it could certainly alienate a number of the bigger streamers. After all, they would lose a significant chunk of their income thanks to this change, all to see higher profits for the company.
While none of this has been officially communicated, the fact that the platform, which has seen record profits and growth over the past few years, is allegedly trying to increase profits at the expense of the people who create content on the site has left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.
Not pleased with the rumored changes, social media lets Twitch have it
The notion that the Amazon Inc.-owned platform is looking at ways to increase its revenue at the expense of the partners that create that profit has undoubtedly upset many viewers and streamers. Many feel that this potential decision will diminish their work.
Another Twitter user pointed out that while many of the partners have a 50/50 split already, instead of bringing others up to the bigger names on the platform, they are seeking to apparently drag everyone down instead.
Others said that YouTube is a much better option since they default to a 70/30 split instead of a 50/50.
Several social media comments believe that every other platform treats their partners better, and that this could just lead to people leaving the platform and trying their hand elsewhere.
There’s no telling if this is actually going to happen, but the Amazon-owned platform has certainly once again earned the ire of the people who spend their money and hours on them.