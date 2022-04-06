“Twitch, what are you doing?”: Asmongold compares why YouTube is better than Twitch as a livestreaming platform

Zack "Asmongold", one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, shared his views regarding the platform's main competitor YouTube and mentioned how the latter excels at certain technical aspects and beats out the former.

While he watched the latest Unreal Engine 5 demo during one of his most recent livestreams, Asmon was surprised at how well the video player and the video on demand feature worked on YouTube.

Sharing his opinions on the subject, Asmon took a direct dig against Twitch when he questioned the platform by saying:

"Twitch, what are you doing? How is YouTube beating you? This is awful! What's going on?"

Asmongold shares his opinion regarding Twitch's video player and video on demand feature and compares it with YouTube

The One True King (OTK) co-founding member returned to his regular streams after participating and conquering the seasonal and limited run subreddit r/place. After he was seen creating various artworks on the canvas and trying to invade and help other communities present on the subreddit, Asmon was seen hosting his signature style of livestreams.

The Twitch streamer reacted to content sent to him by his viewers in the first few hours of the stream, where he started off by viewing an event called State of Unreal, which revealed the upcoming game engine Unreal Engine 5, developed by Epic Games.

After the event concluded, Asmongold went on to review some bits of the showcase event, and while he did this, he had some opinions that he wanted to share regarding YouTube as a livestreaming platform.

Going on to mention some of his insights, Asmon started off by saying:

"You know what's so crazy about this? It's so crazy to me that, like, YouTube has been around in the streaming space for such a little period of time, but somehow they just instantly like, the moment that the livestream ends, you immediately are taken to, redirected to the VOD (video on demand)."

Comparing a particular video playback feature to that of Twitch, the content creator further stated that:

"It's like a perfect, seamless process that you can click through the stream and the VOD, wherever you want."

He continued:

"And there's like no friction, there is no loading, there is no ads, there's nothing! You just do it."

Following this, he questioned Twitch and asked the organization how they were getting beat by YouTube in this regard. Soon enough, he went on to conclude by talking about the subject and moved ahead when he said:

"Yes, it's at 20k bitrate! So I want to recap some of this stuff, okay. Like, I especially want to look at CD Projekt Red's stuff. That's what I am really excited to see. Like, look at the quality of this. This is unbelievable! Oh my f***ing God!"

Fans react to Asmongold's take

Fans and audiences on the streamer's Twitch chat wholeheartedly agreed with every opinion that Asmon shared regarding this topic. Some viewers went on to mention that YouTube is way better than Twitch as it provides a replay feature and inundates its viewers with way fewer ads to watch than Twitch.

After spending the first couple of hours interacting with his viewers and watching clips and videos suggested by them, Asmongold continued to stream as he played games like Lost Ark and Fortnite.

