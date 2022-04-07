5 female Twitch streamers who received insane donations on stream

Content creation has become more than just a hobby in today's world, and many now consider it to be a viable career option. It is even their primary source of income for certain streamers.

Coupled with the outreach of a platform like Twitch, the profits become multifold, and donations from viewers play a key role in influencing the career of a content creator.

It must be noted that these donations easily range from $5 USD to $5000 USD. Here is a list of five female Twitch streamers who received insane donations on stream. The list is inspired by a video on popular YouTube channel Top Kek.

Five female streamers who received massive donations on Twitch during a stream

5) KelseyLioness

KelseyLioness is a popular Twitch streamer with over 51K followers on her channel.

During one of her many streams, a fan with the Twitch username fatty_melon decided to make her day by donating a whopping amount.

KelseyLioness streaming on Twitch (Images via Instagram/kelseylioness)

KelseyLioness received a donation of $6666.66 and was left in tears. The streamer and her fans could not believe what had just taken place and expressed the same.

4) QTCinderella

The content creator for Team Solo-Mid, QTCinderella, once received a donation of $7000.

The donation was made during the early days of her streaming career, and QTCinderella was shocked when the message popped up on her screen.

QTCinderella's massive donation leaves her stunned (Image via YouTube)

The donation came through during the final hours of the stream, when the Twitch streamer was about to call it a day.

3) Mikaylah

The immensely popular Twitch streamer Mikaylah has risen to fame in recent years. Most of her streams usually fall under the 'Just Chatting' category, but her Among Us and Poppy Playtime sessions also gained a lot of traction.

Mikaylah was shocked after receiving a massive donation (Image via YouTube)

Mikaylah received a generous donation of $10,000 from a fan during one of her streams and could not comprehend what happened. Fans in the Twitch chat had similar reactions.

2) Bunnykyxo

Variety first-person shooter (FPS) game streamer Bunnykyxo is popular in the streaming space for her Valorant, Dying Light 2, and Apex Legends streams. At the moment, she has over 36k followers on her Twitch channel.

Bunnykyxo is out of words after a massive donation from a fan (Image via YouTube)

While streaming Riot Game's shooter title Valorant, Bunnykyxo received a donation of $15,000 and was left speechless.

1) Rosie River

Twitch streamer RosieRiver sits comfortably at the top of the list with a massive donation she received during a livestream.

Twitch streamer RosieRiver (Images via Twitter/rosie_river)

While talking to her fans, she received a donation worth €20,000 that left her smitten with tears of joy and a smile on her face.

There are various other female streamers in the space who receive similar amounts as donations, and their numbers will only continue to grow as the industry develops.

Edited by Siddharth Satish