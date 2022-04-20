"I will not be going out of the town anymore": Valkyrae announces that she has canceled her month-long trip

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" posted a cryptic tweet on her alternate Twitter account on March 31, where she teased that she had been offered to work on an undisclosed project and might take a month-long break from livestreaming.

rae☀️ @itsraechill exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the countryexciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE I was just offered an opportunity to do something that may take over a month to complete AND out of the country 😭 exciting but scary and how am I suppose to stream and lots to think about AHHHHHHHHHHH I ALSO DONT KNOW WHEN AND IF I DO IT AND WHAT IS LIFE

Fans were excited to learn that the streamer had something new in store for them, as many speculated a ton of things regarding the secret project.

A month later, on April 19, Valkyrae presented an update regarding the mysterious project that she had been working on. The content creator revealed that she had canceled her month-long trip and will continue to stream without taking a break.

Valkyrae announces that she will not take a month-long break

The Los Angeles native returned to livestreaming after visiting the California-based music festival Coachella.

During a recent broadcast, Valkyrae made a surprising announcement regarding an undisclosed project that she had been working on in the background. Mentioning how her fans would love to hear what she had to say, the 100 Thieves co-owner said:

"I think some of you are going to be very happy about this, but I am happy to announce that I will not be going out of town for a month anymore."

She clapped for a second, expressing her happiness about the situation and continued to talk about the subject:

"I am actually, I feel extremely relieved, really relieved. After the back and forth and back and forth and going over other things that I was supposed to needed to do during that time."

The YouTube Gaming star hinted at some details regarding this secret venture which required her to leave the country for a whole month.

According to her:

"There is other stuff happening and kind of weighing the pros and cons of things and then like that particular opportunity changed a bit, and it's also something at the time, I liked the idea of it because I had like a whole month to prepare for it, but it was coming down to a few weeks of me needing to leave and everything kept changing and I felt no longer comfortable about doing it anymore."

In a concluding statement, Rae said that she was not prepared for her month-long absence:

"I just didn't feel... I don't feel prepared to be gone for a month to do this thing. A month is a long time! I mean I was gone for what, four days this past weekend and it felt like decades! It actually felt like a really long time."

The streamer continued to stream for four more hours, during which she shared her experience at Coachella and how her good friend Blaustoise helped her during the initial days of the music festival.

Fans react to Valkyrae's announcement

Fans in the YouTube comment section were happy to see their favorite streamer not taking a month-long break. Some of them had an intuition that Rae would cancel this particular project.

Many fans speculated about the secret project.

Valkyrae has not officially revealed anything regarding this mysterious and cryptic project which required her to move out of the country for a month.

