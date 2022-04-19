"You are god": BrookeAB, Fuslie, Karl Jacobs and more react to Valkyrae’s latest Coachella 2022 outfit

BrookeAB, Fusile, Karl Jacobs, and more reacted to Valkyrae's day-2 outfit at the Coachella Music Festival 2022, based in Southern California. The streamer can be seen flaunting her denim look with utmost confidence and even posted a couple of pictures on her social media channels. Suffice to say, fans loved every single one of them.

As usual, her pictures went viral on social media, fetching over 568k likes on Instagram alone. It goes without saying that everyone fell in love with her outfit choice: Stylish low waist denim paired with a deep neck black crop. The streamer beautifully complemented her simple yet classic look with a low-space bun.

Popular content creators and fans react to Valkyrae's latest outfit at Coachella 2022

Be it her bold fashion sense or social media presence, Rae never fails to be in the headlines. However, that pales in comparison to the stunning outfit she has pulled off at the event. Notably, Coachella 2022 was mesmerized by Rae's weekend outfit choices.

Flaunting her impeccable fashion sense, Rae posted several solo pictures on her social media platform, fetching tons and tons of reactions from fans and other popular faces in the industry.

Rae's close friend and fellow streamer, Fuslie, even posted a picture with the former on her Twitter handle, fetching over 31k likes within 12 hours.

leslie @fuslie ME AND MY GORL AT COACHELLA ME AND MY GORL AT COACHELLA 😳 https://t.co/ptkmymKzro

Valkyrae's social media presence

This isn't the time that Valkyrae has gone viral for her outfit. She definitely surprised her fans with the straight-from-Coachella photos. More interestingly, though, today's fit was a stark contrast from what Rae carried out on the first day. From an all-black outfit to a more casual and chill look, Valkyrae looked truly mesmerizing on both days.

With over 3.7 million Instagram followers and 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, Valkyrae has truly made her mark in the streaming industry. Furthermore, with this momentum on her side, the streamer is all set to take on every challenge this year.

The Coachella Art and Music event 2022 was a great hit

After two long years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and a series of lockdowns, the much-awaited Coachella Music made its comeback this weekend. It goes without saying that everyone is looking forward to heart-throbbing fashion and extravagant music with this event.

With fashionistas making their appearance, Coachella 2022 is arguably one of the most high fashion events of recent times. More importantly, the California desert will get hotter with some of the best-dressed social media personalities who undeniably jazzed up the event with their dazzling outfits.

