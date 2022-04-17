BellaPoarch, Cray, Karl, and more react to Valkyrae’s stunning Coachella 2022 outfit

Bella Poarch, Cray, Karl, and many other popular faces from the industry reacted to Valkyrae's stunning black-net outfit at Coachella 2022. Showing off her perfect outfit, the streamer posted several solo pictures on her social media handles. And fans seem to love every bit of them.

Thanks to her all-black outfit, she was seen flaunting her physique, and fetched over 184.7K likes on Twitter alone. Other than this, at the time of writing, her Instagram upload has over 734K likes already (within 20 hours).

YouTube queen Rachel Hofstetter, popularly known as Valkyrae, is arguably one of the biggest names in the streaming industry. Be it her dating rumors or her stunning fashion sense, the streamer never fails to be in the headlines. But they pales in comparison to the stunning outfit that she recently pulled off at Coachella 2022.

Bella Poarch, Cray, Karl, and many other popular content creators react to Valkyrae's stunning outfit

As expected, the images soon went viral on multiple social media channels. Her outfits are already making waves on the internet. Her Cochella 2022 outfit has definitely elicited tons of reaction from fans around the globe.

Well, it goes without saying, but the comment section is nothing short of wild. Fans absolutely love their favorite streamer in a totally different avatar.

However, more interestingly, many popular faces from the industry complimented Rae for her stunning outfit. Rae's close friend and TikTok sensation Bella Poarch reacted to the post with several hot-eye emojis. All in all, Rae definitely stole millions of hearts with her latest outfit.

Cray , mnufo and Lisa also commented on Valkyrae's outfit (Image via valkyrae/Instagram)

tina :D @TinaKitten @Valkyrae u did not tell me u are headlining coachella I would’ve gone >:T @Valkyrae u did not tell me u are headlining coachella I would’ve gone >:T

Riley @RileyTwitch @Valkyrae that outfit fire but all i can think about is the tan lines @Valkyrae that outfit fire but all i can think about is the tan lines 😂😭

elryworn ✵ @raeblep Valkyrae rachel hofstetter RAE &t;3 !!!!!!!!!! r a c h e l rae rae. RAE Valkyrae raeeeeee rae!!!! Rachel Hofstetter hello RAEEEEEEE i love you @Valkyrae ValkyraeValkyraerachel hofstetterRAE &t;3 !!!!!!!!!! r a c h e lrae rae. RAEValkyrae raeeeeeerae!!!! Rachel Hofstetterhello RAEEEEEEE i love you @Valkyrae Valkyrae 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔😣😣😣💓💓💔💔💔💔💓😭 Valkyrae 😩😣 rachel hofstetter 😔😔 RAE &t;3 !!!!!!!!!! r a c h e l 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 rae rae. RAE 😭😭😭😭💔💓💓💓 Valkyrae raeeeeee 💔😭😭😭😭 rae!!!! Rachel Hofstetter 😭😣💔💔 hello RAEEEEEEE i love you😭 https://t.co/dk3PEdsxw8

This is not the first time Valkyrae has broken the internet with her stunning looks. Back in February 2022, the streamer collaborated with music artist and internet sensation Bella Poarch for a Valentine-themed photoshoot which blew up in the community.

With all this in mind, it definitely seems like Rae's fashion sense is something everyone's is a great fan of. Be it her casual day outfit or any high-end event, the streamer never fails to mesmerize her fans with her choice of outfits.

With over 3.7 million Instagram followers and 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, Valkyrae has truly made her mark in the streaming industry. With this momentum on her side, the streamer is all set to take on every challenge this year.

