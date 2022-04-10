Valkyrae, xChocobars, and others chime in as Pokimane asks for suggestions for names for her new cat

Twitch streamer Pokimane often takes to social media platforms to interact with her fans and the broader community. From asking fans about their 2022 goals to asking how they deal with anxiety. The nine million-strong fanbase loves how the content creator maintains a close relationship and tight bond with her community.

In her latest tweet, Poki sought name suggestions from the internet for her new cat. Of course, many individuals and streamers, such as Valkyrae and xChocobars, chimed in with their recommendations for Poki's loveable pet.

Valkyrae, xChocobars, Jschlatt, and other top streamers hep Pokimane with suggestions for her new cat's name

The OfflineTV star recently achieved a milestone, reaching nine million followers on her Twitch channel. Additionally, she currently has over four million followers on Twitter and six million on Instagram.

So it is safe to say Poki was not short of suggestions.

She took to Twitter earlier yesterday, April 9, 2022, to help her decide on her cat's name and share pictures of the adorable pet.

The content creator for Luminosity Gaming xChocoBars suggested 'Bibi' as a shorter version of 'Habibi.' Interestingly, it also rhymes with Poki's other pet cat name, Mimi.

Poki was quite fascinated by xChocobars' tweet.

The 100 Thieves co-owner and close friend of Poki, Valkyrae, also had a unique suggestion.

RAE @Valkyrae @pokimanelol It took me all day to think of a name and I think croissant lol @pokimanelol It took me all day to think of a name and I think croissant lol

Twitch streamer and content creator Starsmitten had an array of new names for the new cat. She also suggested a few names similar to Mimi apart from the unique ones.

⊹ celine @starsmitten_



Momo

Zuzu

Vivi

Ruru



Otherwise,

Nemo

Pumpkin

Cream

Honey

Mango

Sunny @pokimanelol Do u wanna matchy with mimi?MomoZuzuViviRuruOtherwise,NemoPumpkinCreamHoneyMangoSunny @pokimanelol Do u wanna matchy with mimi?MomoZuzuViviRuruOtherwise,NemoPumpkinCreamHoneyMangoSunny

It is worth noting that Pokimane seemed pleased and to like one of the many names Starsmitten proposed.

In addition to the names, the owner of gaming organization One True King, Jschlatt, shared a picture of his pet cat and asked,

"When's the meetup???"

Pokimane liked the idea and even had a wholesome comment on Jschlatt's question.

pokimane @pokimanelol @jschlatt wait they would actually look so cute together 🥺 @jschlatt wait they would actually look so cute together 🥺

Minecraft YouTuber Sapnap had a one-of-a-kind suggestion for the cat, to say the least, which did not seem to appease Pokimane much.

Sapnap @sapnap @pokimanelol I personally think his name should be stink @pokimanelol I personally think his name should be stink

Poki had an appropriate response to the strange suggestion as to the name for the cat.

Twitch streamer and content creator for NRG, Flexinja, known for his Valorant content, also had some strange names to suggest. Interestingly, most of the names were inspired by video games or streaming terms.

NRG Flexinja @flexinja



or shmol dog



or elden kitty



or peepoMeow



or goblin or dragon or sawcon @pokimanelol sweet cream cold brew from Starbucksor shmol dogor elden kittyor peepoMeowor goblin or dragon or sawcon @pokimanelol sweet cream cold brew from Starbucks or shmol dogor elden kitty or peepoMeowor goblin or dragon or sawcon https://t.co/Nno61b8xxT

Pokimane's fellow OfflineTV member, LilyPichu, also joined other top streamers and proposed a handful of names. But not all of them seemed apt for Poki's cat.

lily @LilyPichu

cheddar

sunny

cookie

Bartholomew The Savage @pokimanelol momocheddarsunnycookieBartholomew The Savage @pokimanelol momocheddarsunnycookieBartholomew The Savage

While many top streamers had some of the best suggestions, fans were not too far behind either. One fan had quite the original suggestion.

The name even drew a reaction out of Jschlatt as well.

With many individuals and top streamers helping Poki with the cat's name, the content creator will need her time to choose the most apt one. However, Starsmitten's suggestion 'Sunny' might make it to the final list.

Edited by Srijan Sen