Valkyrae, xChocobars, and others chime in as Pokimane asks for suggestions for names for her new cat

Valkyrae, xChocobars and other top streamers help Pokimane name her cat (Images via Sportskeeda)
Tanay Grover
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 01:35 PM IST
News

Twitch streamer Pokimane often takes to social media platforms to interact with her fans and the broader community. From asking fans about their 2022 goals to asking how they deal with anxiety. The nine million-strong fanbase loves how the content creator maintains a close relationship and tight bond with her community.

In her latest tweet, Poki sought name suggestions from the internet for her new cat. Of course, many individuals and streamers, such as Valkyrae and xChocobars, chimed in with their recommendations for Poki's loveable pet.

Valkyrae, xChocobars, Jschlatt, and other top streamers hep Pokimane with suggestions for her new cat's name

The OfflineTV star recently achieved a milestone, reaching nine million followers on her Twitch channel. Additionally, she currently has over four million followers on Twitter and six million on Instagram.

So it is safe to say Poki was not short of suggestions.

what should i name him? ☺️ https://t.co/1BB76W6XkZ

She took to Twitter earlier yesterday, April 9, 2022, to help her decide on her cat's name and share pictures of the adorable pet.

@pokimanelol BIBI SHORT FOR HABIBI AND MATCHES MIMI

The content creator for Luminosity Gaming xChocoBars suggested 'Bibi' as a shorter version of 'Habibi.' Interestingly, it also rhymes with Poki's other pet cat name, Mimi.

@xChocoBars u are 5head!!! 😮

Poki was quite fascinated by xChocobars' tweet.

The 100 Thieves co-owner and close friend of Poki, Valkyrae, also had a unique suggestion.

@pokimanelol It took me all day to think of a name and I think croissant lol

Twitch streamer and content creator Starsmitten had an array of new names for the new cat. She also suggested a few names similar to Mimi apart from the unique ones.

@pokimanelol Do u wanna matchy with mimi?MomoZuzuViviRuruOtherwise,NemoPumpkinCreamHoneyMangoSunny

It is worth noting that Pokimane seemed pleased and to like one of the many names Starsmitten proposed.

@starsmitten_ SUNNY ! ☀️

In addition to the names, the owner of gaming organization One True King, Jschlatt, shared a picture of his pet cat and asked,

"When's the meetup???"
@pokimanelol When’s the meetup??? https://t.co/u5JBzq9r3h

Pokimane liked the idea and even had a wholesome comment on Jschlatt's question.

@jschlatt wait they would actually look so cute together 🥺

Minecraft YouTuber Sapnap had a one-of-a-kind suggestion for the cat, to say the least, which did not seem to appease Pokimane much.

@pokimanelol I personally think his name should be stink

Poki had an appropriate response to the strange suggestion as to the name for the cat.

@sapnap ur inting my cat..

Twitch streamer and content creator for NRG, Flexinja, known for his Valorant content, also had some strange names to suggest. Interestingly, most of the names were inspired by video games or streaming terms.

@pokimanelol sweet cream cold brew from Starbucks or shmol dogor elden kitty or peepoMeowor goblin or dragon or sawcon https://t.co/Nno61b8xxT

Pokimane's fellow OfflineTV member, LilyPichu, also joined other top streamers and proposed a handful of names. But not all of them seemed apt for Poki's cat.

@pokimanelol momocheddarsunnycookieBartholomew The Savage

While many top streamers had some of the best suggestions, fans were not too far behind either. One fan had quite the original suggestion.

@pokimanelol cat

The name even drew a reaction out of Jschlatt as well.

@Pyrocynical @pokimanelol Most original tweet award 2022 https://t.co/zH7a6zKF7G
With many individuals and top streamers helping Poki with the cat's name, the content creator will need her time to choose the most apt one. However, Starsmitten's suggestion 'Sunny' might make it to the final list.

