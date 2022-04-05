"No one knew about Malibu!": Valkyrae accuses Sykkuno of leaking information on recent livestream

The 'Queen of YouTube,' Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, has to go out of her way to make sure her upcoming projects and collaborations remain under wraps because of multiple incidental leaks that surfaced previously.

In a recent stream, the streamer engaged in a hilarious exchange with her friend and popular Twitch streamer, Sykkuno. Rae accused Sykkuno of leaking important information and claimed:

"No one knew about Malibu! Until you leaked it like 15 times!"

The two streamers dove deeper into a discussion on the same topic, making some interesting revelations and giving viewers a hint regarding what "Malibu" might be.

Sykkuno leaves Valkyrae's fans surprised with a possible new leak

The 100 Thieves co-owner is often regarded as one of the most influential female streamers in the gaming space. It is no surprise that her collaborations with other content creators, brands, and entities got her fans super excited.

It is also understood that the streamer is bound to leak or drop major hints intentionally or unintentionally on her forthcoming projects.

But to everyone's surprise, including Rae's, it was Sykkuno who made the leak this time.

Valkyrae blames Sykunno for leaking significant "Malibu" details

In a clip extracted from a recent Blaustoise stream, the content creator can play the popular Epic Games battle royale title Fortnite, along with Valkyrae and Sykkuno.

While waiting in the title's pre-game lobby, Sykkuno and Rae are busy discussing their own, while Blaustoise runs around in-game mindlessly.

The exciting conversation started with Rae asking her friend a fascinating question that left him confused. She asked:

"Syk, you actually leak more than I do now. What happened to you?"

She followed up the question with a much more exciting claim and called Sykkuno a leaker. At this point, Sykkuno questioned her and asked her how he was a leaker.

But what piqued the fans' interest, even more was Valkyrae's response to Sykkuno's question. She stated:

"No one knew about Malibu! Until you leaked it like 15 times!"

Sykkuno then made his point about why it did not matter whether he made any leaks. At the same time, Blaustoise talked about the city of Malibu in what looked like an attempt to distract viewers' attention to mask what the other two streamers were talking about.

Sykkuno then asked, "Doesn't matter anymore, does it?" Valkyrae replied with a conditional question and asked him what would happen if it did matter. Although it initially alerted Sykkuno, he later brushed it off when Rae reiterated the same question after revealing that it did not matter.

"It's not like I was wearing merch or something": Sykkuno leaves Rae's fans puzzled

Following the back and forth, Sykkuno made quite an interesting comment and stated:

"It's not like I was wearing merch or something on stream."

Valkyrae replied quickly and asked if he talked about "Malibu merch." Even Sykkuno was a bit confused, he then went on to readily agree and confirm it was the same merch.

The YouTube streamer, revealing a few details, highlighted:

"It's not like I got permission to wear merch on stream or anything."

Many fans speculated on what the streamers could have been talking about in the comments section of the video and commented:

Interestingly, other fans had an entirely different take on the situation, with Sykkuno leaking anything related to "Malibu." They commented:

Two fans even shared their hysterical take on the situation paired with the streamers' gaming aliases:

Another individual incorporated and referenced an iconic cartoon in their hilarious comment.

Others speculated that Valkyrae used to live in Malibu before moving to an unrevealed city.

As for the streamer, the squad then rapidly wrapped up the conversation before they disclosed too many details and resumed playing the all-new Fortnite without the building functionality.

