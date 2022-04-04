How to get Creative AFK XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Every season, Fortnite succeeds in introducing loopers with new items and elements. This ranges from different types of in-game cosmetics to new POIs and even a new weapon loadout.

As the game provides numerous interactive elements, some of them need to be availed if a player owns a Battle Pass. These awards can only be achieved if a player completes a certain rank or level for a quest and gains XP.

Fortnite provides different types of challenges in different sections dedicated to a certain entity. It provides daily quests, storyline quests, and many more that offer players a chance to gain this XP. Ever since the beginning of Chapter 3, when Epic announced the interlinking of Creative XP to Battle Pass, players have been exploiting it by making custom maps and using XP glitches.

With the most recent season, these glitches have been patched. However, the community has yet again found a way to farm XP by staying AFK (away from keyboard) in Fortnite Creative.

What is AFK XP Farming in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Gaining XP in Fortnite is a vital element for both competitive and non-competitive players. This provides enough activity among the playerbase to gain more rewards, which correlates to the effort they put in. But with the evolution of the game, the community has found various new methods to put in the least amount of effort with the most benefit. One of these methods is known as AFK XP farming.

The AFK method includes a Looper being inactive during a particular session in-game. Once the looper does a certain action or stunt which triggers a response, the looper in an AFK map starts getting XP. This could range from 100+ XP per second to 2,000+ XP per second. Due to this, they don't spend much of their time in the game but still get adequate XP daily.

Although a legit way to farm AFK XP in Creative can be done by staying active on your own Island and levitating using the phone device for 75 minutes straight. This in turn triggers a response in the game files that rewards the player with 75,000 XP points, with an average of 1,000 XP per minute.

Other ways to get AFK XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) The legitimate way

It is to be considered that XP cannot be gained while being entirely inactive in a developer-approved way. The proper way to level up fast in Fortnite is to complete daily quests and challenges that are provided to loopers.

Another method is to complete milestones that don't require much work and have the same repeated process while giving constant XP. Some loopers sometimes join matches and leave their characters hiding somewhere in order to be alive as long as they can for XP.

2) The Illegimate way

The illegitimate method that follows AFK farming is done in Creative maps. Creative maps are designed in a way where a certain action or trigger responds in a series of chain events that provide XP to the player in return. This could range from playtime XP, map secrets, and more. Many maps have provided this service to loopers.

It has not been confirmed whether a large number of the playerbase has been banned from this method or not. It is still considered an act of breaking the code of conduct. Still, the majority of the community actively uses method to gain tons of XP in a few seconds.

