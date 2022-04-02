The Fortnite XP glitch era is all but over

Leveling up fast in Fortnite was once a piece of cake when XP glitches were around. Every day a new XP glitch was found, and it helped players earn millions of XP within minutes.

Several players have reached hundreds of levels using XP glitches, and maxing out the battle pass was never a goal. New records were being set every day, and players spent more time in the Creative mode than playing Battle Royale.

XP glitches were undoubtedly one of the most overpowered things to ever arrive in the game. However, they were enjoyed by all since they did not ruin the experience of others. Unfortunately, the era of XP glitches is over, and players can't help but wonder why.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

What happened to XP gltiches in Fortnite?

Epic Games had added Accolade Devices in Creative mode that granted players XP for spending time away from the Battle Royale. This was just another method to promote multiple ways of playing the game and make sure everyone has fun while they do it.

Sweats and creators should benefit alike and be rewarded for the time they spend grinding the game. Unfortunately, certain players figured out ways to glitch these Accolade Devices. This helped them gain unlimited XP in Fortnite within a few minutes.

To make their creative maps popular, players rapidly started sharing codes for XP glitches. Almost every other player took advantage of these glitches and managed to finish their Battle Passes within a few days without even stepping foot in Battle Royale.

Derek Hutchins @regrettedmilk Nothing brings me more joy than how quickly the pinned comment of "Patched" appears on Fortnite xp glitch videos in Creative. Means that me and my teammates have done our job well Nothing brings me more joy than how quickly the pinned comment of "Patched" appears on Fortnite xp glitch videos in Creative. Means that me and my teammates have done our job well 😎

Epic Games soon started cracking down on players who used these exploits. There were rumors of developers banning players who used XP glitches. This was the only way to keep the chaos in control while they could bring in a permanent fix.

Is there any unlimited XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

XP glitches were last seen in Chapter 2. Ever since Chapter 3 began, Epic Games has managed to fix most glitches related to broken accolade devices in Creative mode.

Some players might work hard to find an XP glitch here and there, but they are resolved instantly. Players are finally required to grind hard for XP and can no longer cheat their way through it.

Naturally, there are not many XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. All players who are always looking for shortcuts to level up fast will have to play the game the hard way, just like everyone else.

