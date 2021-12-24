How long does Fortnite ban players for doing XP glitches?

XP glitches in Fortnite have become a nuisance for Epic Games to the point that the developer is banning players. With the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic wanted players to earn XP beyond the Battle Royale mode. However, things soon went sideways.

Instead of being an honest way to be rewarded for playing more Fortnite, players started finding XP glitches in the Creative Mode. This broke several Terms of Service laid down by Epic to ensure its game is played fairly and is fun for all. Clearly, the exploits had to be punished, but how severe is the penalty?

Despite knowing about the bans, gamers continue to take risks and abuse XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3. Unfortunately, this could have severe consequences. They could also get permanently banned and lose their account with any skins in it.

Ban length for XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Using glitches and exploits in Fortnite has always been against its Terms of Service. Since the Battle Royale's inception, users have been banned for violations as minor as jumping on the swings. However, things get a little more complicated when it comes to XP glitches.

According to the Community Guidelines, using exploits for unfair gains in Fortnite violates the rules. If the infraction isn't severe, loopers can get off with a warning or a temporary ban for a few hours.

Unfortunately, many players end up abusing the XP glitches and might face much more severe punishment.

Candywing 🍬 @qCandywing So .. you got banned for using a Exploit XP glitch So .. you got banned for using a Exploit XP glitch https://t.co/dEFtFOwv7V

The Community Guidelines also state that abusing exploits can lead to permanent suspensions. Therefore, users should avoid using XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They must not try to gain any advantages unfairly, or else individuals risk losing their accounts and all related skins.

Map creators can also get banned for XP glitches in Fortnite

There are separate rules for Creative map creators, who are advised not to include any glitches or exploits in their islands. Doing so can also get them banned in Fortnite. However, this primarily works if gamers report the creators or each other for doing XP glitches.

Venus ☾ @VenusEnigma People after getting banned from the XP glitch lol People after getting banned from the XP glitch lol https://t.co/gpjKs5fzV9

Fortunately, XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are seen as a boon rather than a nuisance by players. Therefore, it is improbable that maps with glitches are being reported.

Regardless, loopers and creators should be cautious if they do not want to lose their beloved skins and cosmetics.

