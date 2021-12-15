Ever since Epic Games enabled XP devices in Fortnite Creative Mode, players have been exploiting these for unlimited XP glitches. When the glitches were first discovered, they were an easy way for players to level up fast. However, they are now ruining the spirit of the game.

Players have now gotten a taste of this shortcut to level up fast in Fortnite. It has now become impossible to stop players from using these glitches unless Epic removes XP from Creative entirely. Players thought Chapter 3 might be different, but there are already more than enough glitches within a few days.

Clearly, the XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is broken beyond repair. The biggest drawback of the XP glitches is that it undermines the efforts of all the players who're working hard to grind through the levels.

Everything wrong with the Fortnite Chapter 3 XP system

The amount of Creative maps offering Fortnite XP glitches is increasing by the day. There are already multiple such glitches that are offering unlimited XP to players a few days into Chapter 3 Season 1. Clearly, offering XP in Creative Mode makes sense, but it is instead being abused.

gale 🎅 @clinicalia_ @SweetRuby4ever @RealShiina I will say this: it's wrong to use glitches for XP and such, I agree, but it is pretty annoying to think that you could get in trouble for it because "it's unfair," but they got no qualms with you buying those levels. They're only mad 'cus they didn't get your money, lol. @SweetRuby4ever @RealShiina I will say this: it's wrong to use glitches for XP and such, I agree, but it is pretty annoying to think that you could get in trouble for it because "it's unfair," but they got no qualms with you buying those levels. They're only mad 'cus they didn't get your money, lol.

Epic Games wants to promote all modes of Fortnite, including Save the World and Creative. Therefore, XP earned in all these modes will contribute towards the Battle Pass progress. While this is a wonderful move on paper, Epic surely didn't predict how out of hand this situation would become.

💋SweetRuby💋 @SweetRuby4ever @RealShiina The xp this season is rubbish unless your cheat with glitchs @RealShiina The xp this season is rubbish unless your cheat with glitchs

At this point in time, players are jumping from one Creative map to another, trying out different Fortnite XP glitches. Some players are hardly even playing the Battle Royale mode and are simply leveling up in Creative.

Many players are upset with the broken XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3

Not all players want to use shortcuts to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 3. There are still many players who want to play the game the way it is meant to be played. They prefer grinding through all the quests and challenges to earn XP rather than relying on glitches.

Clearly, all those who spend months grinding to gain hundreds of levels will certainly be upset if the game allows for another method that can do the same in days. Epic Games either needs to disable the XP in Fortnite Creative entirely or ensure that glitches cannot happen.

