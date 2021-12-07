Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP system explained: How to earn XP and unlock Battle Pass tiers

Epic Games released the official Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 overview trailer a few hours ago. Among other interesting details, one thing that struck out for most players was how the new Chapter 3 would offer new ways to earn Battle Pass XP.

"Start by earning Battle Pass XP beyond battle royale! It's all about playing your way to level up and unlock Battle Pass outfits, including Spider-Man!"

Chapter 2 Season 8 had a variety of XP glitches and NPC Punchcards to help players level up faster. However, it seems like Fortnite Chapter 3 will make leveling up interesting.

Epic has revamped the XP and quest system in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Moreover, players can earn XP that contributes to their Battle Pass progress through Save the World.

How to earn XP and level up Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Battle Royale isn't the only place where loopers can earn XP towards the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Instead, they can obtain XP from accolades in the Creative Mode. Map creators can incorporate accolades in their maps, games, or experiences for others.

Apart from the Creative Mode, gamers can earn XP from Save the World. They gain XP towards their Battle Pass progress in Save the World when they:

Earn Mission Badges (obtained through normal Save the World gameplay, like exploring, building, and combat).

Complete bonus mission objectives.

All-new quests and XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Punchcards in Chapter 2 Season 8, helped players level up their Battle Passes fast enough. However, among other revamps in Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic has also reworked how quests work.

First, users can now access all their quests from the Quests page in the lobby. This helps them decide the direction they are going in even before the match starts.

Second, players will now see Season and Milestone Quests on top of the Daily Quests, completing which will grant them lots of XP.

Shiina @ShiinaBR XP in the Imposters Mode has been nerfed! XP in the Imposters Mode has been nerfed!

Finally, loopers can also access an entirely new questline by obtaining a communication device called "The Device" from The Scientist. This will help them earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and discover new secrets related to The Seven.

