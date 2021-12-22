Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch: 2 new creative maps that grant infinite XP discovered

Currently, XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have become an easy way to level up. Regardless of the threat of being banned, players continue to find new creative maps with XP glitches. Two new versions of another such map have been discovered recently.

Loopers will not stop looking for ways to earn infinite XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as long as the Accolade Devices are in the game's Creative Mode. In pursuit of more XP glitches, players stumbled across island code '0563-9687-6084' with two versions of this creative island granting unlimited XP.

The latest infinite XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is extremely easy. Players simply have to head over to certain parts of this island and perform simple tasks to receive massive amounts of XP.

All-new infinite XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Finding Creative XP glitches in Fortnite is no longer a difficult job. Almost every other map in the game now has a glitch or two that helps players earn XP with ease. Quite often, there are multiple versions of a single map that provide this easy additional XP.

The first version of this map is "0563-9687-6084v247" and players can follow a few simple steps to earn unlimited XP in it.

Head over to the multiplayer cave on the island. Walk up to the slope on your right and stand in the sandy area. Perform an emote to earn massive amounts of XP. Head to the tall peak with a tree and emote for even more XP.

The second version of the map is "0563-9687-6084v245" and players simply have to head to the same cave mentioned in the previous version. A secret Christmas XP button can be found at the deepest point within this cave. Pressing it will instantly grant players free XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite is banning players who exploit XP glitches

Loopers should approach such XP glitches in the game with extreme caution. There have been several reports of players being banned for using these Creative Mode glitches. Clearly, Epic Games doesn't want players using shortcuts to level up faster.

It is currently unsure how long Epic Games will take to fix these XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3. Until then, however, the developers will resort to banning people found using such exploits. Therefore, players are advised to use the XP glitches at their own peril.

