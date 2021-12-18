Fortnite Chapter 3 Creative XP glitch: How to get up to 100,000 XP per minute while AFK

Loopers have discovered one of the easiest Fortnite XP glitches that rewards players with 100,000 XP within seconds for merely staying AFK. The glitch doesn't require any builds or edits, nor do players have to follow any complicated steps.

In order to get unlimited XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players simply have to hop onto the Creative Map. The map code for this AFK XP glitch is '3890-9555-6290' and initially seems like a building course, but offers free XP to players for just running around.

Players will get massive amounts of XP within seconds of starting the glitch. However, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Creative XP glitch will begin to slow down after a few seconds. Thankfully, it will be enough to reward players with hundreds of thousands of XP for simply staying AFK.

Step-by-step guide for getting 100,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3

Ever since Epic Games added Accolade Devices to Creative Mode, new XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 have been popping up often, generally granting players thousands of XP for performing simple tasks.

The latest XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 works similarly. The map with the glitch has multiple ramps with glitched spots. Players simply have to climb on these ramps to earn free XP.

Jump into the island with the map code '3890-9555-6290'. Climb on top of the ramp ahead of you. Stand on the northeast corner of the ramp until you start getting XP. Repeat with every other ramp on the map and find the glitched spots.

Once players have received all the XP from the ramps, they can remain AFK and continue to receive small amounts of XP.

Players continue to get unlimited XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

This is just one of the countless new XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Unless and until Epic Games reworks the Accolade Devices in Creative Mode, they will continue to see similar glitches coming up every day.

JTReds @JTRedsFN got banned for doing a xp glitch in fortnite battle royale creative, ggs only, earned my ban, i wont do it again, sorry daddy mustard got banned for doing a xp glitch in fortnite battle royale creative, ggs only, earned my ban, i wont do it again, sorry daddy mustard https://t.co/mJenm5zEyu

This is clearly the perfect way for players to level up fast and progress through the Battle Pass swiftly. Unfortunately, Epic Games has begun banning players for exploiting such XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3. Regardless, there are still players who want to avoid the grind and take the easy way.

