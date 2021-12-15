Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP glitch: New map mode for unlimited XP

XP glitches in Fortnite Creative have become extremely common, and Chapter 3 Season 1 already has tons of them. One of the latest Creative XP glitches grants millions of XP at the scroll of a mouse.

Ever since Epic Games enabled the XP collection from Fortnite Creative, several maps have allowed players to do the same. Players can gain up to a hundred levels within a few hours, a feat that was almost impossible at once.

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP glitch exploits a similar XP device in the Creative Mode. Players can simply enter a map code, follow simple steps, and earn unlimited XP. The map code for the latest XP glitch is '9048-7731-3674v1'.

How to get unlimited XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unlike many other Creative Mode glitches, this latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP glitch is extremely easy to do. Players need not perform any complicated tasks or build any structures. All one has to do is talk to an NPC.

Following is a step-by-step guide on how to earn unlimited XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Enter the map code '9048-7731-3674v1' in the creative section. Head over to an NPC and accept a quest. Perform the quest successfully. Go back to the NPC and keep interacting with it.

Players can get an unlimited amount of XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 using just these four simple steps. After the first one, players need not complete any challenges and will simply gain XP by interacting with the NPC. Players can also change their interact button to the Mousewheel up/down to get the XP even faster.

Level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to unlock Battle Pass rewards

XP Glitches in Fortnite are a perfect way to level up faster and unlock the Battle Pass rewards. Not all players have the time to grind through the 100 tiers and complete the Daily or Seasonal Quests in the game. Therefore, they end up exploiting a few of these glitches every now and then.

This is also useful for players who purchase the Battle Pass for a few skins but have to grind the entire thing. Many players have faced this problem with the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, and XP glitches are the perfect solution.

