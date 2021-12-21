11 times Fortnite players found glitches that broke the game 

Even Epic Games' pride and joy, Fortnite, isn't the most perfect game of all time. In fact, it is often riddled with glitches, some of which are even game-breaking. In fact, over the span of over four years, the battle royale game has had some of the craziest glitches.

Players often come across instances when the game doesn't seem right at all. Things stop making sense when game-breaking glitches in Fortnite end up ruining the fun. However, they can often be hilarious or even benefit the players immensely.

Iconic game-breaking glitches in Fortnite

In recent times, the most common glitches are the XP glitches in Fortnite. However, there was once a time when glitches defied all laws of game physics.

11) MK-Seven wallhack

One of the latest game-breaking glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was the MK-Seven AR wallhack. The glitch allowed players to see and hit their enemies through structures without breaking them. It was sort of an invisible peek, and the opponents didn't even know where they were being shot from.

x2Twins @x2twins RIGHT HAND PEAK WITH MK7 = INVISIBLE RIGHT HAND PEAK WITH MK7 = INVISIBLE https://t.co/zzI4U6XRhc

10) XP Glitches

Since the last couple of seasons, players have been coming across several XP glitches in Fortnite. However, these glitches are at their worst in Chapter 3, Season 1, since Accolade devices have been enabled in Creative Mode. Players are getting hundreds of thousands of XP in seconds using AFK XP glitches.

9) Zero Point infinite health

Back in Chapter 2 Season 5, the Zero Point was hovering in the air above the island, and players could jump through it. A neat little glitch restored players to full health if they passed through the Point. Therefore, many players started camping near the Zero Point to get infinite health in Fortnite, even when inside the storm.

8) Swings in Fortnite

Only OG players remember that there used to be swings in Fortnite, but they weren't meant to have fun. In fact, if players swung on these, the game thought they were using hacks to fly, Therefore, using the swing got many players banned, and this game-breaking glitch was extremely dangerous.

7) First Person POV

Fortnite has always been a third-person shooter up until recently. While the game still only offers third-person-perspective, the red-dot sight on the MK-Seven AR changes that into a first-person perspective. There was also a game-breaking glitch that allowed FPP in Fortnite. This glitch only worked with vehicles in Pleasant Park.

6) Invisibility

On one too many occasions, players exploited glitches that made them invisible in Fortnite. However, the most recent version of this glitch was when players were able to use the inflate-a-bull item and go instantly invisible. In fact, entering the bull also gave players godmode, and they couldn't be killed.

5) Eye of the Storm Tracker

A glitch that not many players could experience was when Epic Games mistakenly added the Eye of the Storm Tracker in Fortnite. This item helped predict the final storm circle, which could motivate camping or give a serious advantage to the players that owned this item. Fortunately, it was removed after a few minutes of being added.

aviram @ilyAVIRAM new @FortniteGame UNRELEASED backpack item [eye of the storm tracker] new @FortniteGame UNRELEASED backpack item [eye of the storm tracker] https://t.co/k5wGSFC4Nh

4) Duplicated items

A recent Fortnite glitch allowed players to duplicate items as soon as they picked them. This made looting extremely easy, as players could simply multiply medkits instead of looking for them. All players needed to do this glitch was a full inventory and any throwable items in the game.

3) Upside down

Another OG Fortnite glitch allowed players to walk and run upside down in the game. This still remains one of the most hilarious glitches to have ever existed in the game. The glitch mostly worked in the Playground mode and can also be replicated in some Creative maps every once in a while.

2) Floating glitch

There have been several versions of the floating glitch in the battle royale game. Players can build to the maximum height and place an item on the floor. After they stand on top of the item and break the floor, they will still be floating. Players can do a similar glitch using the Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

1) Zero Crisis Replay

One of the most exciting glitches in Fortnite was when players were able to replay the Zero Crisis live event. Being one of the best live events in the game, the glitch allowed players to go through the event more than once using alternate accounts. Whether for recording purposes or nostalgia, this truly was an amazing glitch.

There certainly have been more glitches in Fortnite, however, these were some of the most memorable ones so far.

