Fortnite Chapter 3's MK-Seven glitch is making players 'invisible'

The meta weapon of choice has been changed in Fortnite Chapter 3. Professionals and beginners alike are shelving shotguns in favor of SMGs and ARs.

At present, the MK-Seven assault rifle is the most powerful weapon in-game. It features a red dot scope and first-person aim mechanics. According to some, the weapon is broken. To make matters worse, there is a glitch that breaks the gun completely.

SpookyJarvis @SpookyJarvis @Tfue The mythic one is even more broken 😂 @Tfue The mythic one is even more broken 😂 https://t.co/2QusdCx3GL

In a video featuring Jesse and Jordan Eckley, better known as the x2Twins, they showcase how the weapon is causing an unintentional glitch. This allows players to become 'invisible' to their opponents during combat.

Fortnite Chapter 3 MK-Seven assault rifle 'invisibility' glitch explained

x2Twins @x2twins RIGHT HAND PEAK WITH MK7 = INVISIBLE RIGHT HAND PEAK WITH MK7 = INVISIBLE https://t.co/zzI4U6XRhc

It would seem that the aiming mechanics of the MK-Seven assault rifle is broken. Players are able to shoot opponents without peeking around corners. While scoped in and aiming, bullets are passing through the edges of builds.

This effectively creates a one-way barrier. Allowing players to remain hidden while shooting. Given that builds are meant to absorb damage from all sources, this is a major issue in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Since the glitch is not complicated or hard to set up, it won't be long before others will begin exploiting it. Furthermore, given that this is not an XP glitch, developers won't be able to ban players for abusing it either.

When will Epic Games fix this glitch?

Nioxide @ItsNioxide @x2twins Guns gonna be gone in a week @x2twins Guns gonna be gone in a week

The first major update for Fortnite Chapter 3 will not be out until next week. This being the case, an emergency hotfix may be needed to resolve the issue. However, if the issue is not a 'quick fix,' the weapon can be removed for a long time.

Since this is the first weapon in-game to feature first-person aim, it's something new for Epic Games. Nevertheless, hopefully, the developers will be able to remedy this problem sooner rather than later.

Will the MK-Seven assault rifle be nerfed as well?

Tfue @Tfue MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!! MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!!

Fortnite Chapter 3 is just getting started. A lot of in-game items/weapons are bound to be unbalanced. This being the case, the MK-Seven assault rifle is bound to be nerfed soon. At present it is overpowered and shreds builds with ease.

Furthermore, with the weapon disrupting competitive mode, professional players such as Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf and Turner 'Tfue' Tenney are already calling for a nerf. It's left to be seen if Epic Games will follow through.

