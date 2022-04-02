Fortnite No Build strategy: How to dominate the game mode

With building mechanics taken out of the picture in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Loopers are having to slug it out with weapons. Unfortunately, things are not going according to plan for those who rely heavily on building for defense. Now, left out in the open, they are unable to keep up with players who have experience in other BR games.

Nevertheless, it is not impossible to win without building. With the playing field now level, it has never been easier to secure a Victory Royale. The only issue is that most players don't know how, but by following and implementing these simple tips in combat, more Loopers will be able to dominate the zero-build mode.

Follow these simple tips to dominate every match in Fortnite zero-build mode

5) Plan out rotation strategy

Without the ability to build in Fortnite, traversing the landscape has become difficult. Often players will find themselves at the foot of a cliff face with no means of reaching the top. The only option is either to find a way to redeploy or go around the obstacle, but this is slow and hampers gameplay to a large extent.

To ensure that this does not happen, players need to plan out their rotation strategy and track their route on the minimap carefully. By doing so, they will be able to find the safest route. Additionally, holding the high ground while rotating from one safe zone to the other will prove beneficial as well.

4) Avoid close-range combat when possible

SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are broken. They deal high damage and without the ability to build, there's no effective way to counter them. Even if players were to hide behind structures, enemies will eventually win due to overwhelming firepower.

Such being the case, players should actively avoid close-range combat when possible. They should try to engage at medium range using the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle or from long-range using a sniper. While getting the aim right will take some practice, it will ensure that players don't get sprayed by bullets.

3) Avoid dropping on IO Airships that are along the Battle Bus' route

When it comes to hot drops in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, many players tend to choose the various IO Airships. These locations have a lot of good loot and offer vantage points for the user. However, landing here is not a piece of cake. If the IO Airship is located next to the Battle Bus' route, a swift elimination is almost guaranteed.

Players need to avoid this as much as possible to survive the early game. Rather than landing on IO Airships that are closest to the Battle Bus' route, they should land on those that are furthest away. Although this strategy is a safer alternative, one or two opponents may still be present.

2) Carry a Cow Catcher at all times

With the ability to build now taken away in Fortnite, every piece of natural cover is the only hope for survival. However, in the middle of a combat situation, finding cover that is strategically placed is an unlikely possibility. Thankfully, there's a simple solution to this major problem - Cow Catchers.

These vehicle mods are life-savers in the no-build mode. Aside from being used as a battering ram of sorts for vehicles, players can throw one down to gain instant cover. These can be used to soak up enemy fire and stay safe in combat. It is advisable that players carry at least one of these in their loadout.

1) Use the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Without builds, a lot of players have begun camping and hiding to fight more efficiently. This being the case, it becomes difficult to spot them in combat. If they get lucky, they even manage to spring an ambush and walk away with a free elimination. Fortunately, there's an easy way to stop this from happening.

By using the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle, players will be able to clearly spot opponents moving across the map. Given its effective range, scoring a kill will be easy. Those who are able to master this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will dominate most fights and come out on top of things.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Is it easier to win in the zero-build mode in Fortnite? Yes. Not really. 0 votes so far