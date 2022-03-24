Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 SMG is the most broken weapon of all time, viral clip proves

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live, and players are currently busy exploring all the new items added to the game.

There is a brand new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of content that players can unlock and claim exclusive Season 2 cosmetics. Furthermore, there are new characters, outfits, weapons, POIs, and more to enjoy.

Among the new weapons is the new Combat SMG, and this weapon is making a lot of noise in the Fortnite community. After a horrific experience with the spam meta courtesy of Stinger SMG in Season 1, players are frustrated that Epic Games did not learn from it.

A new clip has surfaced that clearly showcases how deadly this new SMG can be on the Chapter 3 map.

Reddit clip proves new Combat SMG is more broken than the Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A post on the official competitive subreddit was posted a couple of days ago, which showcases the damage effects of the new Combat SMG. SMG barely has any recoil, and it also has headshot multipliers which makes it worse. The fire rate is quite rapid, and there is barely any damage drop-off at range.

The bullet spread on the weapon is very tight, and therefore most of the bullets in a spam will hit the enemies, which becomes a problem. Players should not assume that there is no recoil. The recoil is present, but the pattern is relatively easy to control, nullifying the kick from the spray.

The Combat SMG is the newest addition to the spam meta, and players will have to survive building while coming under fire from such a weapon with a high fire rate.

As seen in the above video, the player deletes the builds with the Combat SMG within seconds, and the time-to-kill is also relatively low, making this weapon deadly at close range.

It has only been a couple of days since the release of Chapter 3 Season 2, and players are already calling for the SMG to be vaulted in the game.

With 'no build' public matches, it is pretty difficult for players to survive with such a weapon running loose on the map. It is up to Epic Games to balance out the game and bring the spam meta to a halt in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha