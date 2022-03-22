Where to find Cow Catcher vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Cow Catcher is the newest vehicle mod introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Players can pick them up from the ground like loot and use them in vehicles to ram everything and anything.

Vehicles can become unstoppable with Cow Catchers, so players have been eagerly looking for them on the Chapter 3 Season 2 map. They are a great addition to vehicle mods after the Chonkers.

Here's a quick guide for players to find and use Cow Catcher vehicle mods.

Cow Catcher locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 revealed

It is worth noting that there are no fixed locations for the Cow Catcher. Moreover, it cannot be collected from Chests or Supply Drops. This implies that players can find them as a Floor Loot.

Cow Catcher is a common item owing to which its spawn rate is pretty decent. Players are recommended to search for it inside fuel stations and garages in POIs like Chonker's Speedway.

There's also a higher possibility of finding the vehicle mod inside a red toolbox usually found inside gas stations and garages.

Cow Catcher vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are overpowered

Vehicle mods haven't been an essential part of Fortnite meta until now. Players are used to driving vehicles without them, but in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Cow Catchers seem to be necessary.

With building mechanics disabled, Cow Catchers can be used as a cover. Moreover, they are great for ramming through trees, walls, and other structures.

Loopers have reported that the Cow Catchers in Chapter 3 Season 2 are overpowered, and anyone who has them in the final circle can easily win the game.

There are many bugs related to Cow Catchers at the moment. If players dive into the ground with the vehicle mod, their vehicle might get stuck.

Some players have claimed that while using a Cow Catcher as a cover, the hitbox for their outfits doesn't work as intended. Bullets pass right through the so-called barrier.

Overall, players have appreciated the new content in Chapter 3 Season 2, but Epic Games might have to fix the bugs related to Cow Catchers and tanks. The new season has just begun, and it should get better with the upcoming updates.

