Building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may not return until the 20.10 update, here's why

The normal build-mode for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was due to return on March 29. However, fast forward to April 1, and the zero-build mode is still very much active. Unfortunately, what seems to be a practical joke being carried out upon the community is indeed no laughing matter.

It would seem that Epic Games has forgotten to remove the zero-build mechanics from the main BR mode. To add insult to injury, the no-build mode was officially named as well. While many presume that the developers are doing this on purpose to cater to the 'no-build crowd', the truth is very different.

Shiina @ShiinaBR I wonder if Fortnite has something planned again for this year's April Fools joke 🤔 I wonder if Fortnite has something planned again for this year's April Fools joke 🤔

Epic Games is not pranking the Fortnite community for April Fool's Day

According to leaker iFireMonkey, it would seem that Epic Games is unable to bring back the normal BR mode without going into downtime. It's unclear how this blunder occurred, but it has, nevertheless. Here's what he said about the matter:

"When they decided to deactivate the normal solos, duos, trios, and squads to move them over into their own playlist (zero-build modes), I think that they accidentally messed up. They may have linked the solo, duo, trio, and squad modes to the no-build versions."

To back up his statement, iFireMonkey even tried to glitch the playlist to get into normal Fortnite modes. However, even after being able to achieve that and queue up for a new game, it loaded straight into a zero-build mode match. This is hard evidence that the linking is indeed wrong.

He went on to say:

"My theory right now of what's going on is that Epic Games might not know how to deactivate the normal playlist, taking you to the no-build counterpart without going into a downtime update."

Taking into consideration that Epic Games has not been able to revert to the normal mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it would mean that they can't. Otherwise, by now, the developers would have done the needful, given that the backlash is slowly mounting on social media.

When can players expect building mechanics to be back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

According to iFireMonkey and some logical deductions, normal modes will be added back to the game following the 20.10 update. Based on the timeline that Epic Games has been following for a while, it will occur on April 5, 2022.

While some users are speculating that the mode will return after April Fool's Day, that's an unlikely scenario. Given how important the core modes are for Fortnite, the developers won't risk it as a practical joke.

In the meantime, fans looking for some building action can always play the Team Rumble mode.

Although it's not the best mode in the game anymore following the changes made in Chapter 2, there's a lot of fun that can be had. In addition to the fun, players will even be able to complete an easy milestone in the mode and earn over one million XP.

