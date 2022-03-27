How to get to level 100 quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 2 being in its early stages, not many XP glitches have been discovered thus far. Taking into account the number of 'workarounds' players found in the previous season, it would seem that Epic Games has been hard at work fixing things. However, Loopers can still reach level 100 with ease.

Buying Battle Stars isn't a viable option and given how expensive buying levels can be, it's best to save V-Bucks for things like cosmetics. Here are a few easy ways to quickly level up this season.

Six easy ways to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

6) Save The World for the win!

Since Chapter 3 started, Loopers have been able to get the most out of both worlds, which in this case is Fortnite Save The World. Players will be able to earn 600,000 XP everyday by playing this game mode. Although this method will take some time for beginners, veterans will be able to farm XP effortlessly.

5) AFK method

For anyone who's played the game for a while, using the AFK XP method in Fortnite Creative is one of the easiest ways to level up. However, there have been some issues with the method this season. To ensure that the 60,000 XP is earned, players will have to go to their own island and stay active for about 75 minutes.

4) Daily challenges

Most players don't look at daily challenges as a way to earn good XP. However, that's far from the truth. Upon completing all three daily challenges, the total XP payout will be 48,000. That may not seem like a lot but doing it every day for a month will yield over 1,400,000 XP.

3) Milestones all the way

Currently, there are 18 milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 which grant a lot of XP. Here's a simple breakdown:

Completing one stage of a milestone = 7,000 XP

Completing all 20 stages of a milestone = 140,000 XP

Completing all stages of all milestones = 2,520,000 XP

In short, players can complete milestones to level up easily. Furthermore, while the amount of XP is already massive, it does not take into account bonus XP of 20,000 for every 10 stages of a milestone completed.

2) 5 in 1 milestone trick

Certain milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 can be paired and completed together. Five such milestones are:

Damage IO Forces

Damage Opponents

Damage Opponents while in a Titan Tank, Artillery, or Turret

Destroy Structures

Travel Distance in a Vehicle

To complete progress along all five milestones at once, players can land at 'The Fortress' POI. With a bit of planning, players can complete the stages of each individual milestone in a jiffy. Upon completion, 700,000 XP (not accounting for bonuses) can be earned.

1) Team Rumble is not dead, yet

Fortnite's Team Rumble is dead for the most part. However, it's a good place to complete the Restore Health milestone. All players need is some Med Mist and the Storm Circle.

Once damage is taken, players can simply use the item to heal. If they die without exhausting the item, they'll re-spawn with a brand new Med Mist.

Edited by Danyal Arabi